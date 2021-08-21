Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Business Revenue, Future Scope, Market Trends, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Summary

Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Report: By Type (Organic Substrates, Bonding Wires, Encapsulation Resins, Ceramic Packages, Solder Balls, Wafer Level Packaging Dielectrics And Others), Technology (Grid Array, Small Outline Package, Dual Flat No-Leads, Quad Flat Package, Dual In-Line Package And Others), And Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Scenario

Semiconductor packaging materials are used in the final stage of semiconductor device fabrication and are used to safeguard devices from deterioration and external influence. The global semiconductor packaging material has perceived a noteworthy growth over the past few years owing to the growing demand for mobile phones, tablets, and other communication devices.

The Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the market is projected to keep on increasing during the forecast period 2017-2023. The semiconductor packaging materials are major platform to the success of the semiconductor business across the sphere, and the shifting of the customer towards modern electronics are propelling the semiconductor packaging material market.

The vital factor driving the market is the continuously growing mobile industry and technological advancements. Moreover, the increased demand for mobile and communication devices have further augmented the semiconductor packaging material market.

The increasing implementation of integrated circuits in various electronic devices is prompting the demand for semiconductor packaging material. Different types of material are used for the semiconductor packaging including organic substrates, bonding wires, encapsulation resins, ceramic packages, solder balls, wafer level packaging dielectrics, and others.

Rapid advancements in the technology are benefitting superior acceptance of these packaging materials.

Key Players

The key players in the global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market are Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kyocera Chemical Corporation (Japan), Mitsui High-tec, Inc. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Alent plc (U.K.), LG Chem (South Korea), BASF SE (Germany), Tanaka Kikinzoku Group (Japan), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Micrometal Corporation (Japan), and Alpha Advanced Materials (U.S.)

Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market

The unremitting research and development exertions by major players in making the electronic packaging materials extremely dependable to intensify the growth of the global semiconductor packaging materials. The increasing demand for consumer electronics is supplementing the market growth.

The rising consciousness about the practicality of electronic packaging materials in numerous applications is also contributing a significant boost to the growth of the market.

However, fluctuating prices of the raw materials are upsetting the growth of the market. On the basis of the region, the global semiconductor packaging material market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

The Asia Pacific currently holds the pole position in the semiconductor packaging material market owing to fast technological growths and the developing demand for progressive electronic packaging materials from the end-users. Furthermore, the large investments in electronics applications along with low-cost manufacturing, low workforce cost, and easy convenience of the raw materials are subsidizing to the evolution of the region.

