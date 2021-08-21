Sternal Closure Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2026

Sternal closures are used to close the sternum after cardiac surgery. In this technique, steel wires are wrapped around the halves of the sternum to close it. Plate – screw, interlocking, wiring, and cementation are the techniques used for sternal closure. These techniques have several advantages; however, a few complications are associated with the plating and wiring techniques. An ideal sternal closure should have properties, such as, fewer post-operative complications, reduced hospitalization period, better stability, and cost effectiveness.

Growth in geriatric population, high prevalence of cardiac diseases, and drug & alcohol abuse are anticipated to drive the growth of the Sternal Closure Market across the globe. Moreover, increase in demand for technologically advanced devices, rise in health care concern, favorable reimbursement policies, and upsurge in research and development activities are likely to propel the global sternal closure market in the near future. According to the World Health Organization, 17.9 million people die each year due to cardiovascular diseases, such as, heart attack and stroke. However, complicated procedures, risk of infection due to sternal closure devices, and high prices of devices are anticipated to restrain the growth of the sternal closure market in the next few years.

The global sternal closure market can be segmented based on procedure, product, material type, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into bone cement and closure devices. The closure devices segment includes wires, plates & screw, cables, and clips. The closure device segment is expected to grow significantly due to availability of favorable medical reimbursement and rise in number of cardiovascular operations. In terms of procedure, the sternal closure market can be classified into hemisternotomy, median sternotomy, and bilateral thoracosternotomy. Rise in the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases is a key driver of the median sternotomy segment across the globe. Median sternotomy reduces complications and post-operative infections, which is propelling the adoption of this technique across the globe.

In terms of material type, the sternal closure market can be segmented into stainless steel, titanium, and polyether ether ketone. The titanium segment is expected to witness rapid growth in the next few years due to rise in medical research studies. In addition, titanium products project economies-of-scale, greater stability, and are non-toxic in nature. Titanium exhibits non-ferromagnetic properties which helps in safe examination of patients under magnetic resonance imaging.

The global sternal closure market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In North America, increase in prevalence of hypertension, cardiac diseases, and obesity among the geriatric population drive the growth of the sternal closure market. According to the American Heart Association, in 2018, 92.1 million Americans are suffering from cardiac diseases.

The sternal closure market in Europe is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to rise in health care expenditure and availability of advanced treatment facility. In Asia Pacific, advancement in health care technologies, rise in prevalence of cardiac diseases, and government initiatives to improve the quality of health care are estimated to drive the sternal closure market during the forecast period. According to the American Heart Association, in Asia Pacific, in 2018, 2.5% of females and 1.0% of males had a stroke.

The global sternal closure market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of global and local players. Key players operating in the market are DePuy Synthes, KLS Martin Group, Acute Innovations, Praesidia, Kinamed Incorporated, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen AG, A&E Medical Corporation, Aesculap, Inc, and IDEAR S.R.L.