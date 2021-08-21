GlobalData’s “Strategic Market Intelligence: Life Insurance in Turkey — Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022”, report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Turkish life insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, claims paid, life insurance penetration,total assets, total investment income and net earned premium during the review period (2013–2017) and forecast period (2017–2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Turkish economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Turkish life insurance segment.

Key Highlights:

– Key insights into the dynamics of the Turkish life insurance industry.

— Comparison of Turkey’s life insurance segments, along with premium and claim trends.

— A comprehensive overview of the Turkish economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

— Turkey’s insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

— Distribution channels deployed by Turkey’s life insurers.

— Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.

Scope:

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Turkey.

— It provides historical values for the Turkish life insurance segment for the report’s 2013–2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017–2022 forecast period.

— It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Turkish life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.

— It analyzes the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Turkey.

— It profiles the top life insurance companies in Turkey and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Companies Mentioned:

Ziraat Hayat ve Emeklilik

Allianz Ya?am ve Emeklilik

Metlife Emeklilik ve Hayat

Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik

Halk Hayat ve Emeklilik

Garanti Emeklilik ve Hayat

Cigna Finans Emeklilik ve Hayat

AvivaSA Emeklilik ve Hayat

Vak?f Emeklilik

Aegon Emeklilik ve Hayat

Reasons to buy:

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Turkey’s life insurance segment, and each category within it.

— Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Turkish life insurance segment.

— Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.

— Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

— Gain insights into key regulations governing the Turkish insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Key Points from TOC:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Summary Trend and KPIs

Penetration and Growth

Retention

Premiums and Claims

Assets and Investment

Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Key Trends by Lines of Business — KPIs, Market Share and Concentration

Life Insurance

Distribution Overview

Distribution Channel Overview

Competitive Landscape

Composition of Top Insurers

Life Insurance Market Share

Key M&A Transactions

Competitor Profiles

Insurtech

Appendix

