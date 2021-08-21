GlobalData’s “Strategic Market Intelligence: Reinsurance in Turkey — Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022”, report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Turkish reinsurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as premium accepted, premium ceded and cession rates, during the review period (2013–2017) and forecast period (2017–2022).

The report also gives a comprehensive overview of the Turkish economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving reinsurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of reinsurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Turkish reinsurance segment.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2956435

Key Highlights:

– Key insights into the dynamics of Turkey’s reinsurance industry.

— Comparison of Turkey’s reinsurance segment with regional counterparts, along with premium accepted, premium ceded trends and cession rates.

— A comprehensive overview of the Turkish economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

— Turkey insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

— Turkey’s reinsurance industry’s market structure giving details of premium accepted and premium ceded along with cession rates.

— Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.

Scope:

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Turkey.

— It provides historical values for the Turkish reinsurance segment for the report’s 2013–2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017–2022 forecast period.

— It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Turkish reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.

— It outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2956435

Reasons to buy:

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Turkey’s reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

— Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Turkish reinsurance segment.

— Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

— Gain insights into key regulations governing the Turkish insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Key Points from TOC:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Reinsurance Overview

Premium Accepted Trend

Premium Ceded Trend

Cession Rates

Competitive Landscape

Key M&A Transactions

Insurtech

Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/strategic-market-intelligence-reinsurance-in-turkey-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2022

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]