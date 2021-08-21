Syringe and Needle Market Innovations, Key Players, Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Syringes and needles are sterile devices that are used to inject solutions into the body. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global syringe and needle market that anticipates increase for this market with 5.5% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023.

The global syringe and needle market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, chronic intestinal diseases, along with the growing government funding to support clinical trials. Additionally, the increasing older population, the increasing adoption and demand for safety syringes and needles over conventional reusable syringes and needles, increasing partnerships between biopharma companies and CROs, and investments in the R&D segment are likely to propel the growth of the global syringe and needle market.

Syringe and Needle Market Segmentation:

The global syringe and needle market is segmented on the basis of type, therapeutic application, usability, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into blood collection needles, ophthalmic needles, bone marrow needles, catheter needles, dental needles, epidural needles, AV fistula needles, pen needles, fine aspirating needles, biopsy needles, intravenous needles, spinal anesthesia needles, and suture needles.

On the basis of therapeutic application, the market is segmented into general surgery, diagnostic, respiratory, orthopedics, cardiovascular, dental, neurology, ophthalmology, urology, and others.

On the basis of usability, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, home care, and others.

Syringe and Needle Market Key Players

The key players in the global syringe and needle market include Alcon Laboratories Incorporated (USA), Becton, Dickinson & Company (USA), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Light Medical Products Co., Ltd. (USA), Medtronic plc. (Ireland), Retractable Technologies Inc. (USA), Parker Dayton Technology Suzhou Co., Ltd. (China), Smiths Medical (USA), and Terumo Corporation (Japan).

Syringe and Needle Market Regional Analysis

The North American syringe and needle market is the growing market in the Americas region. On a regional basis, the Americas region is segmented into North America and South America. North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the syringe and needle market. Factors such as rising older age, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing spending for syringe and needle research and development and technological advancements, and presence of key pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth of the syringe and needle market. Additionally, the presence of a large customer base in this region is likely to propel the growth of the syringe and needle market in North America. For instance, NIH received USD 1 Billion, in 2015 for life science and health-related research and development programs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 30.3 million Americans were affected with diabetes as of 2015.

Europe is the second largest market and holds a noticeable share in the global syringe and needle market due to various government legislative reforms providing regulatory guidelines to manufacturing companies. The European market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the growing research and development, need for advanced treatments along with growing need for better healthcare infrastructure. For instance, the European Commission stated that the R&D spending by the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology sectors grew by 8.7% in 2014.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market. Increasing awareness regarding health among the population, rising standard of living, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the market. China is the fastest growing region owing to its large geriatric population. Rising awareness about the health and availability of new treatment methods and the presence of supportive regulatory guidelines drive the market in this region.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness, low government support, and limited access and affordability of treatment facilities. In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates is the largest market owing to the rising healthcare expenditure. The overall growth of the healthcare sector also drives the market.

