Thailand Home Retailing Market 2019-2022 Shares, Summary and Forecasts By HomePro, Global house, Thai Watsadu, Index Interfurn, SB Furniture, Big C, Baan & Beyond, Homeworks, IKEA, Mega Home

“Home Retailing in Thailand, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Thailand retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Thailand home industry.

Thailand’s home sector reached ?268.8 billion in 2017 and is forecast to reach ?309.8 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.9%. Growth in the sector will be driven by a strong economy, buoyant housing market, and the growing interest of foreigners in Thai properties. An increasing number of malls in urban areas and the renovation of existing malls will further aid the sector’s growth.

What else does this report offer?

— In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

— The report also details major retailers in home category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

— Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

— Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in home sector

— Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in home sector.

Scope:

– Growth in the sector will be driven by a strong economy, buoyant housing market, and the growing interest of foreigners in Thai properties .

— International retailer HomePro led the sector with a market share of 20.6% in 2017.

— Local retailers have a dominant presence in the sector.

— Online sales to double between 2017 and 2022

— Global House remained the fastest growing retailer in Thai home sector in 2017.

Companies Mentioned:

HomePro

Global house

Thai Watsadu

Index Interfurn

SB Furniture

Big C

Baan & Beyond

Homeworks

IKEA

Mega Home

Reasons to buy:

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on home sector in the Thailand retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

— Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in home category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the home market

— Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the home market

— Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Thailand retail market — including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Key Points from TOC:

Key findings

The state of the nation

The state of retail

Home

Definitions

Methodology

