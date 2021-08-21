VoIP Market Size, Status and Future Growth

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global VoIP Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast.

Latest market research report titled VoIP Market in India 2014 illuminates the dynamics in the internet telephony market. Voice over Internet Protocol, popularly known as VoIP, initially witnessed adoption among enterprise users with the objective to reduce communication cost, especially for long distance calls and audio conferences. As smaller companies began to look for business from other countries, the need was no longer restricted among big enterprises. Average Internet speed in India rose to 1.3 Mbps from 1 Mbps in 2012. Advancement in the field of broadband internet service and increased adoption of smartphones, tablets, and PCs led to embracement of VoIP services amongst general consumers.

Security aspects of the VoIP has been one of the primary reasons why Indian regulatory bodies have not authorized unrestricted VoIP in the past, but Telecom Commission has given the green signal to VoIP under the National Telecom Policy 2012; this provides huge opportunity for the VoIP service providers in India. The Government is however looking to mandate the establishment of local servers with the aim of eliminating security breach or misuse of VoIP services. With Q4 2013 posting a 7% quarter to quarter growth of Internet telephony minutes of usage, the market prospect for VoIP services looks prosperous in the coming years.

Table of Content:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11 – 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Oct 2013 – Mar 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09 – 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11 – 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10 – 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 5-8: VoIP – Overview, Evolution of VoIP in India, Categories of VoIP Telephony Services, VoIP Delivery Setup Framework

Market Overview

Slide 9-11: Market Overview – Global, Market Overview – India, VoIP Usage by Key Sectors

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 12: Drivers and Challenges – Summary

Slide 12-19: Drivers

Slide 20-21: Challenges

Competitive Landscape

Slide 22: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 23-27: Competitive Benchmarking

Slide 28-47: Major Public Players

Slide 48-71: Major Private Players

Recent Developments

Slide 72-73: Key Recent Developments – VoIP in India

Market Opportunities

Slide 74: Opportunities in the VoIP Service Market

Strategic Recommendations

Slide 75-77: Recommendations

