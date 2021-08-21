Water Treatment Systems (Point of Entry) Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Top Leaders, Gross Margin Analysis, Emerging Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Regional Forecast to 2021

Global Water Treatment Systems (point of entry) Market Information by Technology (Filtration, Reverse osmosis, water softener, distillation, sedimentation, and others) by Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Infrastructure) and Region – Forecast to 2021

Water treatment is a process through which the water is made suitable for drinking, irrigation, river flow maintenance, as well as, industrial water supply. These systems are usually installed either at point-of-entry or point-of-use. Technologies such as disinfection, filtration, distillation, reverse osmosis, water softening, absorption, and electrolysis are most commonly used to make water usable/reusable for the aforementioned specific and end-users.

Point-of-entry water systems are usually installed at main water lines which can be referred to as the first entry points of water in any establishment. Water treatment at the first point of entry is becoming increasingly important owing to an unreasonable rise in water contamination at water sites as well as during supply. With a rising awareness towards health hazards caused by intake or usage of contaminated water, the need for water purification and treatment systems seems to be burgeoning. Further, rapid industrialization has resulted in significant water contamination issues, hence, augmenting the water treatment systems market during the forecast period.

Also, increased migration towards urban cities has proliferated the demand for clean water sources, further propelling demand for water treatment systems. Furthermore, increased scarcity clean water in developing and underdeveloped economies pose as potential expansion opportunities for many key players in the water treatment systems market. The report published by Market Research Future has prophesied lucrative growth in the global water treatment systems market during the assessment period.

Key Players

Some of the noteworthy players in the global water treatment systems market, as profiled by Market Research Future in their report include 3M Company, Culligan International, Honeywell International Inc., Watts Water Technologies, Inc., Pentair PLC., The Dow Chemical Company, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Best Water Technology AG, and Danaher Corporation.

Industry Update

February 2019: A pilot plant is going to be built in Singapore with a new membrane water treatment system that could reduce the amount of liquid waste by 90%. This plant will be located at a semiconductor industry where the scraps and pieces of metal found in the water.

Segmental Analysis

The global water treatment systems market has been segmented on the basis of technology and application. Based on technology, the water treatment systems market is segmented into filtration, reverse osmosis, water softening, distillation, and sedimentation. The filtration segment is predicted to garner substantial growth during the forecast period. By application, the water treatment systems market is segmented into commercial, industrial, and infrastructure.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global water treatment systems market is regionally segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia Pacific is expected to showcase a phenomenal upsurge in demand for water treatment systems owing to the rising population in developing countries like India and China, rising urbanization, and increased scarcity in clean, consumable water.

North America and Europe are expected to witness propelled demand for water treatment systems, specifically in developed nations due to stringent government policies regarding the proper treatment of water before consumption. Europe’s market comprises major countries such as Russia, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the U.K. Europe is projected to hold the second largest revenue share for water treatment systems. Attributable factors include rising demand for high-quality water treatment systems from various end users including industrial and commercial applications.

Competitive Analysis

Globally acclaimed players are projected to dominate the water treatment systems industry and are majorly present in North America and Europe. These top manufacturers are predicted to hold more than one-third of the market share, with China and the U.S. accounting for a significant volume of exports.

Many manufacturers of water treatment systems are predicted to shift focus towards developing countries due to a considerable opportunity window owing to rising population, increased industrialization, urbanization and a grave scarcity of clean, usable water. These manufacturers are also seen formulating new business strategies to gain a competitive edge over their industrial peers. Companies are projected to invest heavily in the research and development of advanced water treatment technologies and introduce enhanced water treatment solutions to the market.

