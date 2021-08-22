2019-2024 Global and Regional Enterprise Social Networks and Online Communities Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Enterprise Social Networks and Online Communities market size will grow from XX Million in 2018 to XX Million by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX %. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

Different types of social media platforms are being increasingly used in various types of organizations and business houses. Examples of these include Google+ and Office 365, and such type of software are being majorly used by various professionals and companies for the purpose of communication and sharing of files/documents and information. In addition, professionals also communicate with different entities outside the organization for the purpose of different job-related openings and opportunities, apart from engaging in promotional and marketing activities. Organizations are spending a lot on advertising the launch of new products, details regarding product discounts and other offers in order to increase their sales and also enhance their brand visibility online. Also, companies are even connecting with their business partners through such portals and platforms in real time. Due to the growing adoption of social media and increasing use by organizations, the market for enterprise social networks and online communities is expected to receive a huge boost during the period of assessment.

By Market Players:

Google, Inc., Lithium Technologies Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce, VMware, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Vanilla Forums, Zimbra, Axero Solutions, Igloo Software, Zoho Corporation, Aurea Software Inc., SocialText Inc., Microsoft Corporation

By Enterprise Type

Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Industry Type

Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Retail & Consumer Goods, Others (BPO and Education) ,

