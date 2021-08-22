2019 Global Three-phase UPS Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global Three-phase UPS Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) is an electrical System that provides emergency power to a load when the input power source fails. Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) converts incoming AC to DC through a rectifier, and converts it back with an inverter. Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) differs from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator in that it will provide near-instantaneous protection from input power interruptions, by supplying energy stored in batteries, supercapacitor, or flywheels. The on-battery runtime of most uninterruptible power sources is relatively short (only a few minutes) but sufficient to start a standby power source or properly shut down the protected equipment.

Scope of the Global Three-phase UPS Market Report

This report focuses on the Three-phase UPS in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Schneider-Electric, Emerson and ABB captured the top three revenue share spots in the Three-phase UPS market in 2015. Schneider-Electric dominated with 27.54% revenue share, followed by Emerson with 13.70% revenue share and ABB with 7.51% revenue share.

Although sales of Three-phase UPS brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for Three-phase UPS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 6760 million US$ in 2024, from 6090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Three-phase UPS Market Segment by Manufacturers

Schneider-Electric

Emerson

ABB

EATON

GE

S&C

Riello

AEG

Legrand

Toshiba

KSTAR

Socomec

EAST

Kehua

Delta

Global Three-phase UPS Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Three-phase UPS Market Segment by Type

Offline/standby Three-phase UPS

Line-interactive Three-phase UPS

Online/double-conversion Three-phase UPS

Global Three-phase UPS Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Data centers

Industrial equipment

Enterprise-wide backup

Others (Precision instruments for example)

