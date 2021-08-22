3D Printing Material Market Manufacturers, Huge Growth Opportunities with Latest Trends and Emerging Technology 2022

The increasing use of 3D metal printing for industrial applications will act as major driver for growth of this industry. A few among the most highly valued products are aircraft engines and turbine components. 3D printing is also used widely by end users such as automotive, health care, aerospace & defense, consumer goods, research institutions, and service bureaus. This is because various advantages are attainable by 3D painting such as good resolution, and surface finish. Both plastic and metal based 3D printing materials possess high toughness, which makes them ideal for use in aerospace & defense and automotive applications. In healthcare sector, 3D bio printing technology is also gaining power. Increasing use of 3D printing will substantially increase the growth of 3D printing material market.

The report has analyzed the market based on the two segments: material and application in the regions of North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world. Fastest growing region in 3D Printing Material Market is Europe. Germany, a part of Europe, is a hub for automotive industry and is contributing to the growth of automotive sector. The growth is further enhanced by increased investment in innovative technology and R&D projects. The Global 3D Printing Material Market is expected to cross USD 1,500 Million at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to be growing at CAGR of approximately 19% by 2022.

Europe will be the largest market

Europe is expected to dominate the market with its largest and fastest growing market size for 3D printing material. The reason is attributed to the increased demand for 3D Printing in automotive and aerospace & defense sectors. The toughness and enhanced resolution helps increase market share.

We recognize the key players in the Global 3D Printing Material Market Sandvik AB, Höganäs AB, Solvay S.A., EOS GmbH, Arcam AB Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM N.V., Arkema S.A. Inc., ExOne GmbH Inc., and Stratasys Ltd. Inc.

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global 3D printing material market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

