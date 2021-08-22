Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market Size, Share Analysis Report Forecast for 2019-2023 by Top Industry Key Players

Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market: Information by Engine Type (Turboprop, Turbofan and Others), by Application (Civil Aviation and Military Aviation), by End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), by Component, and by Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market Scenario:

Nacelle is an external aerodynamic structure that houses the aircraft engine. It is connected to the wing or the body of an aircraft through pylon/strut. The aircraft nacelle comprises inlet cowl and fan cowl. Thrust reverser is an equipment that provides deceleration by temporarily diverting the aircraft engine’s thrust and thereby enables shorter landing distances and reduces wear on brakes & tires. Engine cowling, inlet cowl, fan cowl, thrust reverser, core cowl and exhaust system all together forms the aircraft nacelle system.

The growth in global air travel and subsequent demand for new commercial aircraft are key factors projected to drive the growth of the civil aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market. In addition, rise in defense expenditure and subsequent demand for new combat aircraft drives the growth of military aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.

However, the existing backlogs in new commercial aircraft deliveries hinders the market growth to a certain extent, whereas developing an effective nacelle and thrust reverser that ensures effective & safe operation, reduced maintenance and enhanced performance is a challenge faced by the emerging players. Meanwhile factors such as focus on aircraft modernization programs, growing importance for aviation safety and initiatives taken for ensuring safe flight further boosts the service (MRO) requirement and impacts the aftermarket growth.

Furthermore, developments in 3D printing technology for manufacturing nacelle and thrust reverser and use of advanced materials and composites in system fabrication offer promising growth opportunities to aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market players.

Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market Segmentation:

Based on engine type, the turbofan engine segment accounted for the largest market share as nowadays, airlines are focusing on procuring these engines to increase fuel economy on long range flights, which ultimately generates component requirement for the same.

Based on application, the civil aviation segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the rising number of airliners annually throughout the world. Based on end-user the OEM segment accounted for the largest market share as various aircraft manufacturers are readily integrating these components with their offerings. Based on component, the nacelle segment accounted for the largest market share as it is a vital component for connecting the engine to aircraft.

The global aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

North America is the leading region for the global aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market. Several major aircraft manufacturers (such as Boeing, Bombardier) and nacelle and thrust reverser providers (GE affiliated companies, UTC) are present in the region, gaining the region a high market share. Moreover, it is expected that approximately 10,000 aircraft would be in service in the region by 2035, which would create an opportunity for the major and prominent companies of the region.

Meanwhile, in terms of military aircraft aspect, the US military is likely to receive USD 674 billion in support in 2019 for new fighter jets, Black Hawk helicopters, among others, which indirectly influences the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market in this country. Similarly, Canada is set to acquire used F-18 fighter jets from Australia, which generates a further scope of the aftermarket market in this country.

Intended Audience

Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Manufactures

Aircraft Engine OEMs

Aircraft Engine MROs

Aircraft Exhaust System Providers

Aircraft OEMs

Component Providers

Defense Organizations

Research Institutes

Regulatory Bodies

Thrust Reverser Actuation System Providers

Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market Key Players:

The key players in the global aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market are Aircelle (a part of Safran SA (France)), Collins Aerospace (a part of United Technologies Corporation (US)), FACC AG (Austria), GKN Aerospace (UK), Leonardo SpA (Italy), Middle River Aircraft Systems (a part of GE Aviation (US)), Nexcelle (a MRAS/Safran joint venture (US)), Sicamb SpA (Italy), Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (US) and Westfield Hydraulics Inc. (US).

Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market Research Methodology

The market numbers and forecast derived were the outcome of our disciplined research methodology which includes secondary research, primary interviews, followed by data triangulation and validation from our in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.

Secondary Research

In this process, the data collection was done through various secondary sources, which included annual reports, SEC filings, journals, government association, Aerospace & Defense magazines, white papers, corporate presentations, company websites, some paid databases and many others.

Primary Research

In this process, both demand side and supply side parties were involved to extract genuine facts and insights about market forecast, production, trend, and projected market growth. Industry stakeholders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives across the value chain have been approached to obtain key information.

Report Key Insights

Market Sizing, Forecast and Analysis: Detailed coverage on market segment and its sub segments

Regional / Country Trend and Forecast: Detailed analysis on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with key countries in each of the regions

Market dynamics intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain & value chain analysis

Technology Trend, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, strategic developments including JVs, Product Launch, and M&A

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

