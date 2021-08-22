Automation in Automotive 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Automation in Automotive Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Automation in Automotive – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Automation in Automotive Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Automation in Automotive – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

The global automation market in the automotive industry is a contributing segment of the global industrial automation software market. Industrial automation software includes human-machine interface (HMI), manufacturing execution system (1v1ES), programmable logical controller (PLC), distributed control system (DCS), and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). Industrial automation software is widely used in the oil and gas, power, automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, aerospace and defense, and electrical and electronics industries.

One trend in the market is emergence of smart manufacturing. The adoption of smart manufacturing enables industrial advances with the help of advanced computing, analytics, low-cost sensing, and new levels of connectivity enabled by the Internet. The major objectives of smart manufacturing are flow optimization and customization, asset tracking, predictive maintenance, and real-time inventory optimization.”

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising technological advances in PLC leading to growth of PAC market. PLC is one of the key solutions offered by any automation solutions vendor. It has been widely adopted across all the industries worldwide for 40 years. Although the PAC market is on the verge of maturity, recent advances such as PACs are supporting the market in terms of operability. PACs are advanced versions of PLCs and provide greater interoperability, flexibility in programming, and large memory capacity. A PAC is basically a PC merged with PLC to automate control of the equipment. PAC’s hardware architecture and software are designed to be more user- friendly to the IT/computer programmer

The global Automation in Automotive market is valued at 9130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automation in Automotive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automation in Automotive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

General Electric

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Applied Materials

Apriso

Aspen Technology

Aurotek

Auto Control Systems

Automation and control systems

DENSO

FANUC

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3863037-global-automation-in-automotive-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial sensors

PLC

DCS

MES

SCADA

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3863037-global-automation-in-automotive-market-research-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Automation in Automotive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automation in Automotive

1.2 Automation in Automotive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automation in Automotive Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Industrial sensors

1.2.3 PLC

1.2.4 DCS

1.2.5 MES

1.2.6 SCADA

1.3 Automation in Automotive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automation in Automotive Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automation in Automotive Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automation in Automotive Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automation in Automotive Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automation in Automotive Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automation in Automotive Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automation in Automotive Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Automation in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automation in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Automation in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 General Electric

7.2.1 General Electric Automation in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automation in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 General Electric Automation in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Emerson Electric

7.3.1 Emerson Electric Automation in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automation in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Emerson Electric Automation in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Rockwell Automation

7.4.1 Rockwell Automation Automation in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automation in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Rockwell Automation Automation in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Schneider Electric

7.5.1 Schneider Electric Automation in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automation in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Schneider Electric Automation in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Siemens

7.6.1 Siemens Automation in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automation in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Siemens Automation in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Applied Materials

7.7.1 Applied Materials Automation in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automation in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Applied Materials Automation in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Apriso

7.8.1 Apriso Automation in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automation in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Apriso Automation in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Aspen Technology

7.9.1 Aspen Technology Automation in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automation in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Aspen Technology Automation in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Aurotek

7.10.1 Aurotek Automation in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automation in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Aurotek Automation in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Auto Control Systems

7.12 Automation and control systems

7.13 DENSO

7.14 FANUC

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3863037

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3863037-global-automation-in-automotive-market-research-report-2019