Automotive Door Seals Market 2019: India Segments, Industry Growth, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast To 2027

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest analysis, the India automotive door seals market is set to thrive at a healthy pace during the forecast period. The market is estimated to scale a valuation of USD 1,557.2 Mn by the end of 2027 from USD 917 Mn in 2015. Seals facilitate the opening and shutting of the doors in an automobile while preventing noise and water leakage. The growth in the production capacity of the country is expected to lead the expansion of the market over the next couple of years.

The growth of the automotive sector is likely to reflect on the proliferation of the India automotive door seals market positively through the forecast period. Owing to the robust economic growth rate of the nation, accelerated economic activities in the automotive sector is expected. It is projected to favor the expansion of the market across the review period. In addition, the flourishing consumer class coupled with rapid urbanization is further poised to support the development of the India automotive door seals market in the foreseeable future.

The supportive regulations set by the Indian government are motivating industry leaders to invest in the national market. It is expected to catapult the India automotive door seals market on an upward trajectory. Also, the technological advancements are forecasted to dictate market growth over the next couple of years.

Segmental Analysis:

On the basis of type, the India automotive door seals market has been segmented into sponge, rubber, and others.

On the basis of end market, the India automotive door seals market has been segmented into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket.

Regional Analysis:

The India automotive door seals market, by region, has been segmented into North India, South India, East India, and West India. North India held the maximum share of the market in 2015 accounting for 42.1% share. The report indicates that the market in North America has been estimated to strike a CAGR of 5.09% over the assessment period. The consolidation of major players in the region is likely to have a positive influence on the expansion of the market in the upcoming years. West India has secured the second spot in the India automotive door seals market. It is prognosticated to maintain its prominence across the forecast period. The regional market has been estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.19% over the next couple of years.

Competitive Dashboard:

The leading players operating in the India automotive door seals market are Trelleborg (Sweden), Cooper Standard (U.S.), Gold Seal Group (India), Toyoda Gosei (Japan), HSI Automotives (India), ALP Nishikawa (India), and Bohara Rubber (India)

Industry News:

In December 2018, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., an Italian brand, and manufacturer of luxury SUVs and sports cars, has announced the trebling of its sales by 2019 which is a year ahead of its planned time.

In December 2018, German technology firm Continental ahs announced the establishment of a new facility in Pune, India, dedicated to the production and supply of premium surface materials for the automotive industry.

In November 2018, the Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India has announced the identification of “49 tariff lines” highlighting its potential for the absorption of the increased American business coming India’s way as a repercussion of the US-China trade war. These high potential products include seals, fuel pumps, forgings, air filters, gaskets, fuel injections, brake linings, pads, etc.

In July 2018, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), an automobile manufacturer, announced its plan for the expansion of production from 7.13 lakh units to 7.5 lakh units by 2019 due to the adoption of the latest technology by the company.

