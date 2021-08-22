Blockchain in the Healthcare Market 2019 By Chronicled, IBM, Change Healthcare, Microsoft, Factom
Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market 2019-2025:
This report studies the global market size of Blockchain in the Healthcare in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Blockchain in the Healthcare in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Blockchain in the Healthcare market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Get a sample of Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market report at www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2554077 .
The global market for Blockchain in the Healthcare is expected to be driven by increasing demand from middle age & growing urban population and raising esthetic standards.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Blockchain in the Healthcare include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Blockchain in the Healthcare include :
Chronicled
IBM
Change Healthcare
Microsoft
Factom
Market Size Split by Type
Public Blockchain
Private Blockchain
Permissioned Blockchain
Market Size Split by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Research Labs
Cancer Institutes
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Gain Full Access of Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market with complete TOC at www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-blockchain-in-… .
In 2017, the global Blockchain in the Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Blockchain in the Healthcare market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Do Inquiry Before Accessing Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Report at www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2554077 .
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Blockchain in the Healthcare market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Blockchain in the Healthcare market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Blockchain in the Healthcare manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Blockchain in the Healthcare with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Blockchain in the Healthcare submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain in the Healthcare are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Blockchain in the Healthcare market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents:
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Public Blockchain
1.4.3 Private Blockchain
1.4.4 Permissioned Blockchain
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Clinics
1.5.4 Research Labs
1.5.5 Cancer Institutes
1.5.6 Diagnostic Centers
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size
2.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Blockchain in the Healthcare Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Players in China
7.3 China Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type
7.4 China Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Players in India
10.3 India Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type
10.4 India Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Chronicled
12.1.1 Chronicled Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Blockchain in the Healthcare Introduction
12.1.4 Chronicled Revenue in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Chronicled Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Blockchain in the Healthcare Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 Change Healthcare
12.3.1 Change Healthcare Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Blockchain in the Healthcare Introduction
12.3.4 Change Healthcare Revenue in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Change Healthcare Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Blockchain in the Healthcare Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Factom
12.5.1 Factom Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Blockchain in the Healthcare Introduction
12.5.4 Factom Revenue in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Factom Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
List Of Tables:
Table Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Market Segments
Table Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Covered
Table Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2014-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Market Share by Type 2014-2025
Figure Public Blockchain Figures
Table Key Players of Public Blockchain
Figure Private Blockchain Figures
Table Key Players of Private Blockchain
Figure Permissioned Blockchain Figures
Table Key Players of Permissioned Blockchain
Table Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Growth by Application 2014-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Hospitals Case Studies
Figure Clinics Case Studies
Figure Research Labs Case Studies
Figure Cancer Institutes Case Studies
Figure Diagnostic Centers Case Studies
Figure Others Case Studies
Figure Blockchain in the Healthcare Report Years Considered
Table Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size 2014-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size and Growth Rate 2014-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Regions 2014-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Regions 2014-2019 (Million US$)
Table Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Regions 2014-2019
Figure Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Regions 2014-2019
Figure Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Regions 2019
Table Market Top Trends
Table Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
Figure Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018
Table Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
Table Key Players Head office and Area Served
Table Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Product/Solution/Service
Table Date of Enter into Blockchain in the Healthcare Market
Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Table Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Share by Type (2014-2019)
Figure Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
Table Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Share by Application (2014-2019)
Figure Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Figure Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Application in 2018
Figure United States Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size 2014-2019 (Million US$)
Table United States Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Revenue (2018-2019) (Million US$)
Table United States Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share (2018-2019)
Table United States Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table United States Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
Table United States Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table United States Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Figure Europe Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size 2014-2019 (Million US$)
Table Europe Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Revenue (2018-2019) (Million US$)
Table Europe Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share (2018-2019)
Table Europe Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table Europe Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
Table Europe Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table Europe Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Figure China Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size 2014-2019 (Million US$)
Table China Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Revenue (2018-2019) (Million US$)
Table China Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share (2018-2019)
Table China Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type (2014-20189) (Million US$)
Table China Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
Table China Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table China Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Figure Japan Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size 2014-2019 (Million US$)
Table Japan Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Revenue (2018-2019) (Million US$)
Table Japan Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share (2018-2019)
Table Japan Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table Japan Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
Table Japan Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table Japan Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Figure Southeast Asia Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size 2014-2019 (Million US$)
Table Southeast Asia Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Revenue (2018-2019) (Million US$)
Table Southeast Asia Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share (2018-2019)
Table Southeast Asia Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table Southeast Asia Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
Table Southeast Asia Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table Southeast Asia Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Figure India Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size 2014-2019 (Million US$)
Table India Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Revenue (2018-2019) (Million US$)
Table India Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share (2018-2019)
Table India Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table India Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
Table India Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table India Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Figure Central & South America Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size 2014-2019 (Million US$)
Table Central & South America Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Revenue (2018-2019) (Million US$)
Table Central & South America Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share (2018-2019)
Table Central & South America Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table Central & South America Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
Table Central & South America Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table Central & South America Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Table Chronicled Company Details
Table Chronicled Revenue in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Figure Chronicled Revenue Growth Rate in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
Table Chronicled Recent Development
Table IBM Company Details
Table IBM Revenue in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)(Million US$)
Figure IBM Revenue Growth Rate in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
Table IBM Recent Development
Table Change Healthcare Company Details
Table Change Healthcare Revenue in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)(Million US$)
Figure Change Healthcare Revenue Growth Rate in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
Table Change Healthcare Recent Development
Table Microsoft Company Details
Table Microsoft Revenue in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)(Million US$)
Figure Microsoft Revenue Growth Rate in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
Table Microsoft Recent Development
Table Factom Company Details
Table Factom Revenue in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)(Million US$)
Figure Factom Revenue Growth Rate in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
Table Factom Recent Development
Table Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Regions (Million US$) 2019-2025
Figure Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Share by Regions (2019-2025)
Figure Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Share by Regions in 2025
Figure United States Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Forecast (2019-2025)(Million USD)
Figure Europe Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Forecast (2019-2025)(Million USD)
Figure China Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Forecast (2019-2025)(Million USD)
Figure Japan Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Forecast (2019-2025)(Million USD)
Figure Southeast Asia Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Forecast (2019-2025)(Million USD)
Figure India Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Forecast (2019-2025)(Million USD)
Figure Central & South America Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Forecast (2019-2025)(Million USD)
Table Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Product (2019-2025) (Million US$)
Figure Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Product (2019-2025)
Figure Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Product in 2025
Table Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application (2019-2025) (Million US$)
Figure Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application (2019-2025)
Figure Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application in 2025
Table Research Programs/Design for This Report
Figure Bottom-up and Top-down Approaches for This Report
Figure Data Triangulation
Table Key Data Information from Secondary Sources
Table Key Data Information from Primary Sources
For any enquires before buying, connect with us @ [email protected]
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the inBlockchain in the Healthcare ries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
For more information contact [email protected]