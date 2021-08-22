BTS Antenna Market Size, Status and Forecast by 2025 | Huawei, CommScope, Comba Telecom

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on BTS Antenna Market, This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of BTS Antenna market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the BTS Antenna market will register a 7.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6150 million by 2024, from US$ 4020 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in BTS Antenna business, shared in Chapter 3. Much more companies getting into the BST antenna industry and the market are much scattered. Key players in BTS antenna market include Huawei, CommScope, Comba Telecom, Kathrein, Amphenol, Tongyu, Mobi, RFS, Shenglu, Rosenberger, Laird, Kenbotong, Alpha Wireless etc.

BTS Antennas are components to facilitate the functioning of BTS (Base Transceiver Station Antenna), which focuses electromagnetic energy (RF) in a particular direction. BTS is a piece of equipment that facilitates wireless communication between user equipment (UE) and a network. UEs are devices like mobile phones (handsets), WLL phones, and computers with wireless Internet connectivity. The network can be that of any of the wireless communication technologies like GSM, CDMA, wireless local loop, Wi-Fi, WiMAX or other wide area network (WAN) technology.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the BTS Antenna industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the North America, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese BTS Antenna production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese BTS Antenna market demand is exuberant; provide a good opportunity for the development of BTS Antenna market and technology.

This study considers the BTS Antenna value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Single-band BTS Antenna

Multiple-band BTS Antenna

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Network

Communication

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Huawei

CommScope

Comba Telecom

Kathrein

Amphenol

Tongyu

Mobi

RFS

Shenglu

Rosenberger

Laird

Kenbotong

Alpha Wireless

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global BTS Antenna market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of BTS Antenna market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global BTS Antenna players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the BTS Antenna with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of BTS Antenna submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

