Business Aircraft Market Size, Segments, Future Insights, Market Revenue and Threat by Product, Analysis and Outlook 2019-2023

Business Aircraft Market Scenario

Business aircraft started out as a private jet, as the size of the aircraft could only accommodate maximum two individuals. Since the introduction of private jet, the private and charter jet industry have rapidly grown.

For instance, Learjet built the first light purpose-built jet, the Learjet 23. It had a speed of 561 miles per hour and carried a heavy engine. Business aircraft have improved significantly in the past five decades, from gas-guzzling go-getters to today’s highly efficient, long-legged luxury liners and tiny personal jets. Business jets were always a strong part of a company brand image, which appeared even important to highly capitalized companies.

Every type of aircraft is different in terms of price change and technology. Light jets behave in one manner, mid-size jets in another, and heavy jets behave differently for the sake of complexity, and comparable types of different manufacturers also behave differently, as well as various models of the same OEM belonging to business jets.

These are the same trends in certain time periods that greatly resemble that of economic bubbles. As trading bubbles may be the main reason for aircraft prices soaring, they will never be the only reason. There must be something else, many more factors affecting the price.

Business aircraft are an integral part of the business aviation industry. A business aircraft is a jet aircraft designed for transporting small groups of people. Business jets can be adapted for other roles as per requirements by public bodies, government officials, or armed forces, such as evacuation of casualties or express parcel deliveries.

Business aircraft is strongly correlated with new orders, deliveries, and high net order expectations. There are about more than 30,000 business aircraft around the world. The rise in popularity of the need for long-range aircraft in the aviation industry is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

However, there are some shortcomings in the business aircraft market, such as economic uncertainty and financial slowdown in the number of the operational business aircraft.

The factors responsible for the growth of Business Aircraft Market is the significant growth in global economies and the simultaneous improvement of the aviation industry.

Other key drivers expected to contribute towards the growth of the business aircraft market is the demand for long-range flights, rapidly growing individual purchasing power, and staggering profits of multinational firms and organizations. For instance, the introduction of new aircraft programs will generate new orders, and international expansion will witness the market growth during the forecast period.

Business Aircraft Market Intended Key Players:

The key players in the Global Business Aircraft Market are:

Bombardier Inc. (Canada)

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation (U.S.)

Cessna Aircraft Company (U.S.)

Dassault Aviation S.A. (France)

Embraer S.A. (Brazil)

Pilatus Aircraft Inc. (Switzerland)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Piper Aircraft (U.S.)

Honda Aircraft Company (U.S.)

Textron Aviation (U.S.)

Business Aircraft Industry Updates:

In October 2018, General Electric Aviation, a subsidiary of General Electric and one of the top aircraft engine suppliers, has announced the initial design phase for its new supersonic Affinity engine has been completed and will be installed in Aeron AS2 business aircraft.

In October 2018, Bombardier, one of the leading players in business aircraft market, has announced that Latitude 33 Aviation, a private jet charter, aircrafts sales and executive jet management company, has taken the delivery of a new Challenger 350 business aircraft.

In October 2018, Embraer, a Brazilian aerospace conglomerate, has announced the launch of its new business aircraft, Praetor 500 midsize and Praetor 600 super-midsize business jets during a company event at Orlando Executive Airport.

In October 2018, Viasat, a global communication company, has entered an exclusive distributor agreement with StandardAero, a maintenance, repair and overhaul service provider, to offer a high-speed connectivity package for Bombardier Global business jets.

