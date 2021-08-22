BYOD Security Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast Report till 2023

Market Highlights

The BYOD security market is expected to grow at approximately USD 69 Billion by 2023, at 37% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023. BYOD security market has been segmented on the basis of device, security solution, software, and end user. The network security software can be used to improved productivity and agility.The segmentation of BYOD security market on the basis of security solution include, mobile device management. It provides the ability to locate, lock, and potentially wipe lost devices. MDM is the more develop than traditional mobile security solution that involves managing enterprise mobility at the device level. A company using MDM to secure BYOD devices requires users to enroll personal devices into MDM to access work-related content, such as calendar, contacts and email.

The increase in the number of application on the device has increase the probability that it may contain malicious code or security issues. Applications developed or deployed by the organization to enable access to corporate data may contain security weakness.

The BYOD security strategy includes number of benefits for businesses, including improved employee job satisfaction, increased job efficiency and flexibility. BYOD provides cost savings from initial device purchase to ongoing usage and IT help desk provision support employees as they invest in their own devices.BYOD security market is expected to bring revolution in the IT and security industry. The increasing demand for strong authentication to access the enterprise atmosphere and need to safeguard the encryption of organization’s sensitive data is expected to drive the BYOD Security Market. Moreover, the secured architecture supports to remotely remove the enterprise data incase if the device is lost or the employee leaves the organization.

The high adoption of smartphones, tablets, and laptops is supporting the users to be more productive and efficient, by working anytime and anywhere. To support these usage scenarios, the enterprise allows the users to access the enterprise services and data from devices that are outside the boundary of the trusted enterprise network.

Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the BYOD security market are – Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Mobileiron Inc. (U.S.), Good Technology Corporation. (U.S.), Fortinet Inc. (U.S.), Avaya Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.) Kaspersky Lab (Russia) among others.

Segments:

BYOD Security market for segment on the basis of Device Type, Software, Security Solution, End User.

BYOD Security Market by Device Type:

Smartphone

Tablet

Laptop

BYOD Security Market by Software:

Mobile Data Security

Mobile Device Security

Network Security

BYOD Security Market by Security Solutions:

Mobile Device Management

Mobile Application Management

Mobile Content Management

Mobile Identity Management

BYOD Security Market by End User:

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprises

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of BYOD security market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America occupies major share in the BYOD security market due to high adoption of BYOD concept by Large & Small scale enterprises which increases the security concerns thereby supporting the growth of BYOD security market. Asia-Pacific is also estimated to be one of the fastest growing region due adoption of BYOD for retaining employees in the organization.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows the BYOD security market in devices, employees can use their devices from anywhere, and more flexible and productive. BYOD represents an economic advantage for small companies that avoid paying for new hardware, the user is more concerned about securing both his personal and professional information personal devices are faster and better than the old computers assigned by the IT department.

Regional analysis for BYOD security market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America region is mainly dominating the market because of BYOD policy approved by organization. European region is gaining growth because with the help of BYOD, employees find flexibility at work, such as extending hours and convenience to work from anyplace. Enterprises are also benefited such as enhanced productivity, reduction in IT and operation costs, retention of employees, and better mobility for employees.

