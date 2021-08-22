Casualty Insurance Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Casualty Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Casualty Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AXA
Nippon Life Insurance
American Intl. Group
Aviva
Assicurazioni Generali
Cardinal Health
State Farm Insurance
Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
Munich Re Group
Zurich Financial Services
Prudential
Asahi Mutual Life Insurance
Sumitomo Life Insurance
MetLife
Allstate
Aegon
Aetna
CNP Assurances
PingAn
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Personal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Casualty Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Casualty Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
