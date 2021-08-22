Chile: Country Intelligence Report 2019 By Movistar Chile, Entel Chile, VTR Chile, Claro Chile, WOM, Virgin, GTD-Manquehue, DirecTV

“Chile: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Chile today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2023. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The telecom service revenue growth in the Chile over 2018–2023 will be driven by mobile data, fixed broadband, and pay-TV segments. Mobile data revenue will be driven by steady rise in smartphone subscriptions, operators’ focus on data centric offers to cater to the growing demand, and the expected launch of 5G services in 2021. Fixed broadband revenue will be led mainly by projected rises in higher-ARPU fiber-optic services. Pay-TV revenue will be supported by steady growth in DTH subscriptions and projected rises in IPTV subscriptions.

Key Players:

Movistar Chile

Entel Chile

VTR Chile

Claro Chile

WOM

Virgin

GTD-Manquehue

DirecTV

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following —

— Demographic and macroeconomic context in Chile.

— The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18–24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

— Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

— The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

— Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

— Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

– Overall telecom service revenue in Chile will grow at a CAGR of 3.2% in local currency (2.2% in US$) over 2018–2023.

— Mobile service revenue will account for 55% of total telecom revenue in 2023.

— 4G will become the most adopted mobile technology in 2019 and account for 70% of total mobile subscriptions in 2023.

— The top two mobile operators, Movistar Chile and Entel Chile will account for 63.2% of overall mobile subscriptions estimated for 2018.

Market highlights 4

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context 5

Regulatory context 8

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook 9

Total telecom service revenue 10

Mobile services market 12

Fixed services market 18

Pay-TV services market 22

Competitive landscape and company snapshots 25

Competitive landscape 27

Entel 28

Movistar 29

VTR 30

Claro 31

Additional resources 32

Baseline forecast assumptions 33

Data tables 34

Glossary 36

Research methodology 39

Country Intelligence Report coverage 40

About GlobalData 41

