Color Coated Steel Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Color Coated Steel Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Color Coated Steel is cold rolled steel and galvanized steel substrate. It is surfaced preparation and applied a continuous coating, which made after baking and cooling products. Coated steel sheet is light, beautiful and good corrosion resistance. It could be directly processed and apply in Construction, shipbuilding, vehicle manufacturing, the furniture industry, electrical industry to provide a new type of raw material. It played with steel and wood, efficient construction, energy conservation, pollution prevention and other good results.

Scope of the Report:

The major driver identified for the global coated steel market is growing demand from end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and appliances; stiff competition in the coated steel industry; inexpensive than electro-galvanizing process; product quality and differentiation; durability of cut edges; and fluoropolymer continue to grow in the building & construction market.

Color coated steel market is competitive and fragmented with a small number of large global firm, and thousands of smaller local companies, the concentration of this market is very low. Leading companies are BlueScope, Kerui Steel, NSSMC, ArcelorMittal, Dongkuk Steel, ThyssenKrupp, Baosteel, Severstal and U.S. Steel.

The worldwide market for Color Coated Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 27900 million US$ in 2024, from 21000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Color Coated Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BlueScope

Kerui Steel

NSSMC

ArcelorMittal

Dongkuk Steel

ThyssenKrupp

Baosteel

Severstal

U.S. Steel

Shandong Guanzhou

JSW Steel

NLMK Group

Dongbu Steel

Essar Steel

POSCO

JFE Steel

Ansteel

Wuhan Iron and Steel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PE Coated Steel

HDP Coated Steel

SMP Coated Steel

PVDF Coated Steel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Home Appliance

Automotive

