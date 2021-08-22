Companion Robots Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

This report focuses on Companion Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Companion Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Luvozo

Honda Robotics

Paro (AIST)

Intuition Robotics

DFRobot

Hanson Robotics

Elemental Path

Blue Frog Robotics

Ubtech

Emotix

Jibo

No Isolation

ASUS Zenbo

Aeolus Robotics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Humanoid Robot

Animal-like Robot

Others

Segment by Application

Children

The Aged

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Companion Robots Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Companion Robots

1.2 Companion Robots Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Companion Robots Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Humanoid Robot

1.2.3 Animal-like Robot

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Companion Robots Segment by Application

1.3.1 Companion Robots Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Children

1.3.3 The Aged

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Companion Robots Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Companion Robots Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Companion Robots Market Size

1.4.1 Global Companion Robots Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Companion Robots Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Companion Robots Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Companion Robots Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Companion Robots Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Companion Robots Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Companion Robots Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Companion Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Companion Robots Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Companion Robots Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Companion Robots Business

7.1 Luvozo

7.1.1 Luvozo Companion Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Companion Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Luvozo Companion Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Honda Robotics

7.2.1 Honda Robotics Companion Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Companion Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Honda Robotics Companion Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Paro (AIST)

7.3.1 Paro (AIST) Companion Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Companion Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Paro (AIST) Companion Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Intuition Robotics

7.4.1 Intuition Robotics Companion Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Companion Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Intuition Robotics Companion Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 DFRobot

7.5.1 DFRobot Companion Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Companion Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 DFRobot Companion Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

