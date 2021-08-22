Companion Robots Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
This report focuses on Companion Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Companion Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Luvozo
Honda Robotics
Paro (AIST)
Intuition Robotics
DFRobot
Hanson Robotics
Elemental Path
Blue Frog Robotics
Ubtech
Emotix
Jibo
No Isolation
ASUS Zenbo
Aeolus Robotics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Humanoid Robot
Animal-like Robot
Others
Segment by Application
Children
The Aged
Others
Table Of Contents:
1 Companion Robots Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Companion Robots
1.2 Companion Robots Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Companion Robots Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Humanoid Robot
1.2.3 Animal-like Robot
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Companion Robots Segment by Application
1.3.1 Companion Robots Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Children
1.3.3 The Aged
1.3.4 Others
1.3 Global Companion Robots Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Companion Robots Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Companion Robots Market Size
1.4.1 Global Companion Robots Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Companion Robots Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Companion Robots Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Companion Robots Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Companion Robots Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Companion Robots Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Companion Robots Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Companion Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Companion Robots Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Companion Robots Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…..
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Companion Robots Business
7.1 Luvozo
7.1.1 Luvozo Companion Robots Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Companion Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Luvozo Companion Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Honda Robotics
7.2.1 Honda Robotics Companion Robots Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Companion Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Honda Robotics Companion Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Paro (AIST)
7.3.1 Paro (AIST) Companion Robots Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Companion Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Paro (AIST) Companion Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Intuition Robotics
7.4.1 Intuition Robotics Companion Robots Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Companion Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Intuition Robotics Companion Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 DFRobot
7.5.1 DFRobot Companion Robots Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Companion Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 DFRobot Companion Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…….
