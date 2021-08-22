Digital Content 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
The UK is the leading European country for total digital content spend and spend per capita. Like the US, UK consumers spend on a broad range of digital content, with the UK having a particularly strong online music market. Strong growth in game apps was not enough to overtake online music in 2014, but continued growth will see spend on game apps leapfrog online music in 2015.
In 2018, the global Digital Content market size was 129600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 343800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Content development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Tencent
Microsoft
Sony
Activision Blizzard
Apple
Google
Amazon
Facebook
EA
NetEase
Nexon
Mixi
Warner Bros
Square Enix.
DeNA
Zynga
NCSoft
Baidu
Deezer
Dish Network
Giant Interactive Group
Hulu
Nintendo
Reed Elsevier
Schibsted
Spotify
Wolters Kluwer
KONAMI
Ubisoft
Bandai Namco
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Movie and Music
Game
Education
Digital Publication
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Smartphones
Computes
Tablets
Smart TV
STB& Analogue TV
Non-network Consumption DeviceCD-Playergame consoleetc
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Content development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Content Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Movie and Music
1.4.3 Game
1.4.4 Education
1.4.5 Digital Publication
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Content Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Smartphones
1.5.3 Computes
1.5.4 Tablets
1.5.5 Smart TV
1.5.6 STB& Analogue TV
1.5.7 Non-network Consumption DeviceCD-Playergame consoleetc
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Content Market Size
2.2 Digital Content Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Content Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Content Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Tencent
12.1.1 Tencent Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Content Introduction
12.1.4 Tencent Revenue in Digital Content Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Tencent Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Content Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Digital Content Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Sony
12.3.1 Sony Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Content Introduction
12.3.4 Sony Revenue in Digital Content Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Sony Recent Development
12.4 Activision Blizzard
12.4.1 Activision Blizzard Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Content Introduction
12.4.4 Activision Blizzard Revenue in Digital Content Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Activision Blizzard Recent Development
12.5 Apple
12.5.1 Apple Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Content Introduction
12.5.4 Apple Revenue in Digital Content Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Apple Recent Development
Continued…….
