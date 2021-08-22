Dog and Cat Food Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2018 and Forecast to 2025

— Global Dog and Cat Food Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Dog and Cat Food Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 129 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Dog and cat food is formulated specifically for supplementing the dietary needs of dogs and cats. Dry dog and cat food includes food with around 10% water content whereas wet dog and cat food includes food with around 75% water content.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Dog and Cat Food in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The new-age millennials are steadily treating their pets like family and have a tight animal-human bond. The pet owners are extensively concerned about health, wellness, and look of their pets. These owners are extremely conscious about the quality and nutritional value of the food consumed by their pets. They are extensively demanding for premium and luxury pet products, driven by the rising financial freedom and delay in reproducing. The high demand for healthy food and growing trend of humanization of pet, drives the growth of the natural pet food market.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3459725-global-dog-and-cat-food-market-2018-by

The dog and cat food market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional manufacturers. This market report focuses on the competitive environment of the natural pet food market containing the numerous key manufacturers offering diverse portfolio. Technavio’s analysts also analyze the key focus areas and the strategies adopted by manufacturers to sustain profitably in the dog and cat food market.

The worldwide market for Dog and Cat Food is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Colgate-Palmolive

General Mills

Mars

Nestlé

The J.M. Smucker Company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dry dog and cat food

Wet dog and cat food

Pet treats

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Pet-specialty stores

Vet clinics

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3459725-global-dog-and-cat-food-market-2018-by

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Dog and Cat Food Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Dry dog and cat food

1.2.2 Wet dog and cat food

1.2.3 Pet treats

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Supermarkets

1.3.2 Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience stores

1.3.4 Pet-specialty stores

1.3.5 Vet clinics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Colgate-Palmolive

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Dog and Cat Food Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Colgate-Palmolive Dog and Cat Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 General Mills

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Dog and Cat Food Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 General Mills Dog and Cat Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Mars

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Dog and Cat Food Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mars Dog and Cat Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Nestlé

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Dog and Cat Food Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Nestlé Dog and Cat Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 The J.M. Smucker Company

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Dog and Cat Food Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 The J.M. Smucker Company Dog and Cat Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseguyReports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +44 208 133 9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/dog-and-cat-food-global-industry-sales-supply-demand-and-consumption-2018-and-forecast-to-2025/466305

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 466305