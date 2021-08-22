E-Retail Market in the UK 2018-2023; Expected To Drive a Galloping Growth By Amazon, ASOS, H&M, Topshop, New Look, IKEA, Marks & Spencer, Instagram, Pinterest, MADE.com, Wayfair, John Lewis

“E-Retail in the UK 2018–2023”, report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Channels series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the e-retail channel. The report analyses the channel, the main trends, and consumer attitudes of the channel.

The UK online market is set to reach £55.9bn in 2018 and remain on a positive growth trajectory, albeit slowing as the channel matures. Clothing & footwear is expected to remain the largest sector online in the next five years as clothing & footwear specialists improve their online propositions, encouraging consumers to shop more regularly and online pureplays continue to bolster spend in the sector.

Scope:

– Despite being a mature sector online, clothing & footwear revenue will rise 40.3% out to 2023 and is predicted to remain the largest sector online.

— Average annual order frequency varies significantly across sectors, driven by factors including impulse purchases, price, the need for replacement items and convenience.

— Mobiles currently have the second highest device penetration with 48.1% of online shoppers purchasing via the device — though this is a substantial 45.9 ppts behind desktop/laptop penetration.

— Retailers must adapt to compete with Amazon, which dominates across almost all sectors.

Reasons to buy:

– Use our in-depth consumer and market insight to learn about the growth of the different sectors in e-retail, and the related drivers and inhibitors for each sector.

— Understand why and how consumers shop online for different products, and their shopping journeys.

— Understand which retailers have the most popular online propositions in each sector.

— Understand average annual spend per head online by demographic, sector and device.

Key Players:

Amazon

ASOS

H&M

Topshop

New Look

IKEA

Marks & Spencer

Instagram

Pinterest

MADE.com

Wayfair

John Lewis

Next

Boots

Superdrug

Hermes

DPD

Tesco

Sainsbury’s

PrettyLittleThing

boohoo.com

Very.co.uk

H&M

Debenhams

WH Smith

In Motion

Waterstones

Foyles

Primark

Missy Empire

Fashion Nova

Public Desire

boohooMAN

Sosandar

B&M

Home Bargains

Poundland

The Range

Wyevale

Dobbies

Notcutts

Ocado

Blue Diamond

Crocus

Bakker

Gardening Express

Patch

Screwfix

AO.com

AppliancesDirect

Apple

Netflix

Spotify

HMV

Morrisons

Waitrose

Aldi

Lidl

AO.com

Instacart

Quipup

Stuart

Gophr

DFS

ScS

Dreams

Sofology

Swoon

AO.com

Loaf

Eve

Simba

Emma

Bensons

Casper

Drunk Elephant

Space NK

Key Points from TOC:

THE HOT ISSUES

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

THE SHOPPER JOURNEY

WHERE PEOPLE SHOP

METHODOLOGY

