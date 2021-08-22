Edible Animal Fat Market 2019 | Industry Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis, Production Value, Sales, Demand and Global Research Report by Forecast To 2023

The Global Edible Animal Fat Market is expanding considerably and is expected to reach USD 19,482 Mn at a CAGR of 2.93% by the end of the forecast period which ends in 2023, reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in a comprehensive report. Edible animal fats are experiencing steady demand due to its popularity as a multifunctional food ingredient. Taste-enhancing, excellent baking, and cooking properties make them ideally suited for culinary purposes which is a major driver for the growth of the global edible animal fat market. They act as part of a beneficial balanced diet. The growth of the market is also impacted using edible animal fat in the production of bio-diesel as well as their application in chemical industries. On the contrary, the growth of the global edible animal fat market might be hindered by their negative reputation concerning health, mainly due to their content of saturated fatty acids.

The key players in the global edible animal fat market include Baker Commodities Inc. (USA), Colyer Fehr Tallow Pty Ltd. (Australia), York Foods Pty Ltd (Australia), Cargill, Incorporated (USA), Ten Kate Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Darling Ingredients Inc. (USA), and Saria Se & Co. KG (Germany).

The global animal fat market has been segmented based on application, form, raw material, and source. By application, the global edible animal fat market has been segmented into animal feed, bakery & confectionery, bio-diesel, culinary, R.T.E foods/convenience foods, savory snacks, and others (home care products and personal care products). By form, the global edible animal fat market has been segmented into liquid, solid, and semi-solid. By raw material, the global animal edible animal fat market has been segmented into lard, tallow, and others. By source, the global edible animal fat market has been segmented into cattle, pig, and others (fish, goat, poultry, and sheep).

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the world (RoW) are the key markets for edible animal fat.

With more than 40% share of the global market, APAC commands the highest position in the global edible animal fat market. Australia, China, India, and New Zealand are the key contributors to the APAC market. The PC edible animal fat market is expected to attain a valuation of USD 8000 Mn at a CAGR of 3.40% over the forecast period.

North America is a significant market for edible animal fat and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.34% over the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the US can be credited for the growth of the market. Canada and Mexico are other important markets in the region.

In Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK) are the key contributors, and the Europe market is expected to showcase considerable growth over the forecast period.

Argentia, South Africa, and Brazil are other countries which spur the market in the Rest of the World.

