Global Attapulgite Market Forecast from 2019 to 2024

www.MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Attapulgite Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

Attapulgite, which is also known as Palygorskite, is a magnesium aluminium phyllosilicate with the scientific formula (Mg,Al)2Si4O10 (OH)*4(H2O). The Attapulgite mineral naturally occurs in a type of clay soil and it is known as one of the types of fuller’s earth.

The No.1 player accounts for about 29.87 % of the revenue market. Regionally, United States is the biggest revenue market, also the leader in the whole Attapulgite industry.

United States occupied 32.68% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by China and Europe which respectively accounted for around 25.60% and 20.03% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales. Geographically, United States was the largest production market in the world, which took about 57.77% of the global production volume in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Attapulgite market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 560 million by 2024, from US$ 490 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Attapulgite business, shared in Chapter 3.

Request a sample copy at:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/594981

Global Attapulgite in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Attapulgite Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Attapulgite Market in the near future.

This study considers the Attapulgite value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Colloidal

Sorptive

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oil and Gas

Food and Pharmaceutical

Agriculture, forestry and animal husbandry

Chemical

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Browse full table of contents and data tables at:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Attapulgite-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Active Minerals

BASF (Engelhard)

Oil-Dri

Geohellas

Js-mg

Ashapura Group

Cnhymc

Manek Minerals

Jiangsu Jiuchuan

Jiangsu Autobang

IL Better

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/594981

About Us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact us: – Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager, sales[email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook