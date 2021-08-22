Global Ceiling Tiles Market to Accumulate Revenues Worth US$51.3 bn by 2024

The global ceiling tiles market endows an intensely competitive scenario owing to the presence of a large number of market players. The leading market players have proved their worth in the market and have captured a decent market share. In 2015, 33.90% of the total market share was held by the top four companies viz. Saint-Gobain S.A., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Knauf , and USG Corporation. The excellence of these market players is explained by their ceaseless efforts to introduce better products in the market. Furthermore, these market players have maintained high standards of quality that has earned them the trust of the consumers. The soundness of these top market players in deploying nascent technologies to manufacture strong, durable, and innovative products has also proved to be advantageous for them. The remaining share of the market is distributed amongst a wide host of small and medium sized players, thus, making the market moderately fragmented. It is anticipated that the leading market players would engage in core research and development to further expand their horizons of growth. Sustainable and eco-friendly products have also surfaced in the global market for ceiling tiles, and the companies that manufacture these products are expected to get a competitive advantage over others. Other key players in the global market for ceiling tiles include Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH, USG Corporation, Techno Ceiling Products, MADA GYPSUM, and ROCKFON.

The global market for ceilings tiles is projected to grow at a starry CAGR of 10.10% over the period between 2016 and 2024, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). Furthermore, the market was valued at US$21.6 bn in 2015 and is expected to reach a value of US$51.3 bn by 2024-end.

Rapid Urbanization to Fuel Market Growth

The past decade has witnessed a series of improvements in the constructions industry which has given an impetus to the growth of the global market for ceiling tiles. The development of town centers that brandish state of the art infrastructure coupled with the announcement of several new infrastructural projects by the government is expected to fortify the market. Furthermore, the demand has been flowing in from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, which has further enhanced the prospects of growth for the global market. Some of the industries that have contributed to the growth of the global market are healthcare, banking, tourism, and governance. Besides this, ceiling tiles also enhance the acoustics of enclosed spaces and can even act as thermal insulators. Due to these added advantages served by these tiles, the demand is expected to trace an upward graph over the coming years.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2073

Availability of Alternatives Could Hamper Growth

Asphalt and mortar are two of the materials that can be used to substitute ceiling tiles. Owing to the low cost and easy availability of these two materials, the market for ceiling tiles is expected to see a few roadblocks in the coming years. The cost of ceilings tiles depends on the cost of mineral wood and gypsum because the latter are used as raw materials for ceiling tiles. The cost of gypsum has been rising in recent times, and this could also be a threat to the growth of the global market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com