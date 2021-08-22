Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2019 Global Market, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

There are major two classification of contract research organization (CRO) in this report, preclinical CRO and clinical trial CRO. Globally, the revenue share of each type of CRO is 19.95%and 80.05% in 2015.

At present, the world’s large service suppliers are mainly concentrated in USA. The top three service suppliers are Quintiles, LabCorp (Covance), PPD, respectively with global revenue market share as 20.06%, 9.72% and 19.19% in 2015.