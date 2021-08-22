Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Market 2019: New Technologies, Emerging Trends, Existing Services, Industry Insight, Competitive Landscape, Region & Forecast 2024

Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Logistics is generally the detailed organization and implementation of a complex operation. In a general business sense, logistics is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet requirements of customers or corporations. The resources managed in logistics can include physical items such as food, materials, animals, equipment, and liquids; as well as intangible items, such as time and information. The logistics of physical items usually involves the integration of information flow, materials handling, production, packaging, inventory, transportation, warehousing, and often security.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Transformation in Logistics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Transformation in Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Transformation in Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

DB Group

FedEx

Nippon Express

World Courier

SF Express

Panalpina

CEVA

Agility

DSV

Kerry Logistics

CH Robinson

VersaCold

Marken

Air Canada Cargo

This study considers the Digital Transformation in Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specially Pharma

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Digital Transformation in Logistics market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Digital Transformation in Logistics market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Digital Transformation in Logistics by Players

4 Digital Transformation in Logistics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

