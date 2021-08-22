Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market 2023 Emerging Technology Trends, Manufacturing Base, Industry Demand, and Estimate by Growth Rate Forecast

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 to 2023”.

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment market 2023

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Dry eye syndrome (keratoconjunctivitis sicca), is an ocular disease caused by the lack of tear fluid to lubricate the eyes, which leads to problems in vision, tear film instability, and discomfort causes potential damage to the ocular surface. Dry eye syndrome can also cause due to other ocular surface diseases such as ocular allergy and meibomian gland dysfunction. The ocular surface contains 7 components including lacrimal and accessory lacrimal apparatus. Any abnormalities in one of the ocular surface components may cause the dry eye syndrome. Dry eye syndrome is classified into two types namely, evaporative dry eye and pure aqueous deficiency dry eye. The common symptoms associated with dry eye syndrome include ocular irritation, hyperaemia, mucoid discharge, blurred vision, excessive tearing, ocular dryness, photophobia, and grittiness. Dry eye syndrome is measured by a thin strip of filter paper placed at the edge of the eye, called a Schirmer test to measure the amount of tears present in the eye.

Global Market Outline: Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market

The global dry eye syndrome treatment market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to rise in the geriatric population (tear glands weaken due to aging and can’t produce sufficient tear fluid to maintain a lubricating film over the eyes) and increase in the prevalence of dry eye syndrome. The increase in the prevalence of diabetes, vitamin A deficiency, lupus, thyroid disorders, and rheumatoid arthritis might fuel the dry eye syndrome treatment market. Moreover, increasing awareness among the population about diagnosis and treatment of dry eye syndrome, steady government support for medical research has allowed researchers to treat this condition more precisely and comprehensively, external stimuli such as laser eye surgery, and computer screen overuse are key factors also boosting the dry eye syndrome treatment market over the forecast period. However, expiration of blockbuster drug patents, the popularity of self-medication by patients is the major restraints for the dry eye syndrome treatment market over the forecast period.

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment market is segmented based on device type and end-user

Request Free Sample Report at www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2868244

Key Vendors

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Nicox (France)

Allergan (U.S.)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co.

Ltd. (Japan)

Otsuka Holdings Co.

Ltd. (Japan)

Auven Therapeutics (U.S.)

AFT Pharmaceuticals (New Zealand)

I-Med Pharma

Inc. (Canada)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (India)

Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

and Novaliq GMBH (Germany)

Based on treatment type, dry eye syndrome treatment market has been segmented into the following:

Lubricant Eye Drops

Preservative-Free Drops

Oily Tear Eye Drops

Eye Ointments

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Corticosteroids

Tetracyclines Oral

Autologous Serum Eye Drops

Nutrition supplements

Based on disease type, dry eye syndrome treatment market has been segmented into the following:

Evaporative dry eye syndrome

Aqueous dry eye syndrome

Based on distribution channel, dry eye syndrome treatment market has been segmented into the following:

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Others

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2868244

Scope of the Report:

Global dry eye syndrome treatment market is in the developing stage owing to increase in the research and development activities by the competitors in the dry eye syndrome treatment market. The patents of various dry eye syndrome treatment drugs are in expiry stage, so various pharmaceutical companies are actively involved in the R&D of new drugs. Some of the key strategies followed by various pharmaceutical companies to increase revenue share in global dry eye syndrome treatment market including acquisitions & mergers, collaborations, and launching of new products. For instance, in July 2013, Novaliq GmbH won European approval for its lubricating, drug-delivering eye drop NovaTears, designed for over-the-counter treatment of dry eye syndrome. Similarly, in June 2015, Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company acquired Oculeve Inc, a medical device company that focuses on new technologies for dry eye disease to improve market position in the dry eye syndrome treatment market. In addition, in January 2017, Novaliq announced the positive top-line results of phase 2 clinical trial evaluating CyclASol in adults with moderate to severe dry eye disease. Moreover, in October 2015, Allergan plc launched artificial tear Refresh Optive gel drops to provide artificial tear option to relieve dry eye symptoms.

Geographically, the dry eye syndrome treatment market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the dry eye syndrome treatment market due to high prevalence of lifestyle disorders which increase the chances of contracting dry eye syndrome, increase in the using medications such as antihistamines, pain relievers and antidepressants also increase the risk of dry eye syndrome in North America. Europe holds a dominant share in dry eye syndrome treatment market attributed to increase in the healthcare infrastructure, rise in the R&D activities, and increase in the usage of various medications which reduce the volume of tears produced in the eyes results in dry eye syndrome. Asia-Pacific is an emerging region in dry eye syndrome treatment market owing to increase in population majorly in India and China, strong government support in Asia-Pacific region.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Introduction Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Dynamics Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market, By Device Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Forecast, By End-User, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Forecast, By Region, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 North America Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Europe Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Asia-Pacific Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Latin America Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Middle East and Africa Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Competition Landscape Research Methodology Key Assumptions and Acronyms

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)