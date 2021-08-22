Global Fertility Enhancing Treatment Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Infertility Drugs are drugs which enhance reproductive fertility. For women, Infertility Drugs is used to stimulate follicle development of the ovary. Agents that enhance ovarian activity can be classified as either Gonadotropin releasing hormone, Estrogen antagonists or Gonadotropins.
The classification of Fertility Enhancing Treatment includes Fertility Drugs for Women, Fertility Drugs for Men and OTC Conception Gels/Lubricants, and the proportion of Fertility Drugs for Women in 2017 is about 88%.
North America and Europe are the two largest consumption place, with a similar consumption market share nearly 33% in 2017. Following North America and Europe, China is the third consumption place with the consumption market share of 9.4%.
In 2018, the global Fertility Enhancing Treatment market size was 4380 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6260 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Fertility Enhancing Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fertility Enhancing Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Merck
Ferring
MSD
LIVZON
Abbott
Bayer Zydus Pharma
Church＆Dwight
SASMAR
BioFilm,Inc
FAIRHAVEN HEALTH
The YES YES Company
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fertility Drugs for Women
Fertility Drugs for Men
OTC Conception Gels/Lubricants
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Drug Stores
Online
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fertility Enhancing Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fertility Enhancing Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
