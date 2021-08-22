Global Healthcare Construction Projects Industry 2019; Expected To Drive a Galloping Growth

With rising economic prosperity in emerging markets and aging populations in many advance economies, demand for healthcare services continues to grow. Rapid population and economic growth in Asia-Pacific, in particular, is creating the need and financial means to provide an efficient health service for the region. There remains huge potential for further investment in healthcare buildings in Asia-Pacific, given the relatively low levels of spending on healthcare currently in some of the largest countries in the region, such as China (healthcare spending as a proportion of GDP at just 5.5%) and India (4%).

The Middle East and Africa region is implementing construction programs for health buildings. Mandatory health insurance is also being introduced in some Middle Eastern countries, which will increase private investment in healthcare facilities in the region. Saudi Arabia leads the region for value of projects, with its current project pipeline having a total value of US$16.6 billion. Europe’s mature healthcare market is being driven by the aging population of ‘baby boomers’, which will require more primary healthcare and nursing facilities over the next three decades. Funding will come from the governments of major countries, and increasingly from private insurance schemes.

The pipeline is relatively mature, in that projects currently in execution amount to US$235.5 billion, accounting for 52% of the total, while projects in the pre-execution stages account for 16%. Projects currently in the planning stage amount to US$138.3 billion (30.5% of total), with early stage projects, those at the pre-planning stage (announced and study), totaling US$5.6 billion (just over 1% of the total). Assuming all projects proceed as planned, annual spending on the projects currently in the pipeline will reach around US$87.2 billion in 2019, up from US$70.8 billion in 2018.

GlobalData’s Construction Intelligence Center is currently tracking global healthcare construction projects with a total value of US$453 billion (including all projects from announced to execution stage). The North America region accounts for the highest share, with a combined project pipeline valued at US$153.1 billion, ahead of Asia-Pacific with US$116.3 billion. Western Europe’s pipeline is valued at US$98.7 billion, followed by the Middle East and Africa (US$51.6 billion), Eastern Europe (US$23.9 billion) and Latin America (US$19.6 billion).

Key Highlights:

— The public sector continues to invest heavily in healthcare construction globally, with public investment solely funding 47% of all projects b value. Private sector funding accounts for 40%, while joint public and private arrangements are funding the remaining 13%. The private sector is most dominant in North America, accounting for 67% of the total. The cash rich countries of the Gulf region mean that government-funded projects are dominant.

— The US has the highest value of healthcare construction projects, according to the pipeline tracked by the CIC, with US$120 billion, followed by China with US$48.6 billion. Canada and Australia follow, with project pipelines valuing US$22.8 billion and US$20.2 billion.

— The number of healthcare beds that will be added globally by the projects currently tracked is 554,000 (this relates to 65% of projects in the pipeline that have finalized bed capacity statistics). The Asia-Pacific region has the highest number of new beds added to be provided by the healthcare construction project pipeline, at 262,000, of which China will have 115,600.

— The highest-value project is the US$10 billion Chengdu Healthcare Park in Sichuan, China, which involves the construction of a number of hospitals and health facilities on one site.

Scope:

– The report provides detailed projects analysis, information and insights based on over 2,000 projects in the global market.

— The report provides detailed metrics on health construction projects (as tracked by GlobalData) split by country, type and value. Detailed metrics are also provided for the top 10 countries.

Reasons to buy:

– Gain insight into the development of the global healthcare buildings construction sector.

— Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

— Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

List of Tables:

Table 1: Global — Healthcare Construction Projects, Top 50 Projects by Value 11

Table 2: The Americas — Healthcare Construction Project Pipeline, Value by Country and Stage (US$ million) 18

Table 3: North America — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Contractors 19

Table 4: Latin America — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Contractors 19

Table 5:North America — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Consultants 20

Table 6:LatinAmerica — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Consultants 20

Table 7: North America — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Owners 21

Table 8:Latin America — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Owners 21

Table 9: Western Europe — Healthcare Construction Project Pipeline, Value by Country and Stage (US$ million) 28

Table 10: Eastern Europe — Healthcare Construction Project Pipeline, Value by Country and Stage (US$ million) 28

Table 11: Western Europe — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Contractors 29

Table 12: Eastern Europe — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Contractors 29

Table 13: Western Europe — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Consultants 30

Table 14:Eastern Europe — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Consultants 30

Table 15: Western Europe — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Owners 31

Table 16: Eastern Europe — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Owners 31

Table 17: Asia-Pacific — Healthcare Construction Project Pipeline, All Countries (US$ million) 36

Table 18: Asia-Pacific — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Contractors 37

Table 19: Asia-Pacific — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Consultants 37

Table 20: Asia-Pacific — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Owners 37

Table 21: Middle East and Africa — Healthcare Construction Project Pipeline, Value by Country and Stage (US$ million) 42

Table 22:Middle East and Africa — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Contractors 43

Table 23:Middle East and Africa — Healthcare Construction Projects, Key Consultants 43

Table 24: Middle East and Africa — Healthcare Construction Projects, Project owners 43

