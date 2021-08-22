Global Radiotherapy Market 2023 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis with Market Driving Factor and Eminent Major Brand Players Forecast

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Radiotherapy Market: Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 to 2023”.

Radiotherapy market 2023

Radiotherapy market: Radiotherapy is also called as radiation therapy. Radiotherapy refers to using radiation such as electronic beams, protons, X-rays and others to treat the diseases. Radiation therapy used to kill the cancer cells. When body tissue exposed to radiation, cancer cells and normal cells both are affected but normal cells usually repair themselves whereas cancer cells cannot. Radiotherapy used in many ways such as curative radiotherapy (to cure cancer completely), chemo radiation (make other treatment more effective, for instance, radiotherapy often used along with chemotherapy), Adjuvant therapy (reduce risk of cancer after surgery) and palliative therapy (relieving symptoms of cancer). Radiotherapy can be given by using external devices, implants or radiotherapy injections based on the condition.

Global Market Outline: Radiotherapy Market

Radiotherapy market mainly is driven by increase in incidence and prevalence of cancer and rise in demand for the non-invasive therapies of cancer globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is estimated to be one of the leading cause of deaths worldwide. In 2012, 14 Mn new cancer cases are diagnosed and new cancer cases will rise to 22 Mn within next two decades. In addition, technological advances in radiotherapy such as image guided radiation therapy (IMRT) and increase in adaptation of radiotherapy to treat cancer are expected to bolster the radiotherapy market over the forecast period. Furthermore, developing healthcare infrastructure and favourable government policies are expected to boost the market. However, high cost of equipment, treatment and side effects are restraining the radiotherapy market globally during the forecast period.

Global Radiotherapy market is segmented based on device type and end-user

Key Vendors

Varian Medical Systems

Inc. (U.S.)

Ion Beam Applications (IBA) (Belgium)

Accuray Incorporated (U.S.)

Nordion

Inc. (Canada)

Elekta AB (Sweden)

Isoray Medical

Inc. (U.S.)

C. R. Bard

Inc. (U.S.)

ViewRay

Inc. (U.S.)

RaySearch Laboratories (Sweden)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

iCad Inc (Xoft) (U.S.)

and Mevion Medical Systems

Inc. (U.S.)

Based on device type, radiotherapy market is segmented into

External Radiotherapy

Internal Radiotherapy (Brachytherapy)

Systemic Radiotherapy

Based on end-user, radiotherapy market is segmented into

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Ambulatory surgical centres

Radiotherapy Centres

Scope of the Report:

Market players are focus on product innovations and product launches to increase their market share and to sustain their positions in the radiotherapy market. In June 2017, Varian medical System received clearance from U.S. FDA to launch its new device, Halyon System to treat cancer. Furthermore, companies adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market in radiotherapy segment. For instance in 2011, Elekta AB acquired Nucletron- a leader in brachytherapy treatment planning and delivery- to strengthen their radiotherapy product portfolio. Academic and research institutions are also contributing to radiation therapy development by collaborating with market players. For instance, in March 2016, Weill Cornell Medicine, a biomedical research unit and medical school formed a strategic alliance with the Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,) to study the preclinical efficiency of combining external radiotherapy with Janssen’s immune oncology drugs.

Geographically radiotherapy market has been segmented into following regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America radiotherapy market expected to grow at notable rates owing to technological advancements, well-established healthcare infrastructure and favourable government policies. In addition growing prevalence of cancer expected to boost the radiotherapy market in this region. According to National Cancer Institute (NIH) estimated that in 2016, 1,685,210 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the united states. A number of new cases of cancer is 454.8 per 100,000 men and woman per year. Europe radiotherapy market expected to grow at significant rate owing to increase in cancer incidents and rise in adaptation of radiotherapy in the treatment of cancer. Asia Pacific radiotherapy market expected to grow at higher rate owing to increase in cancer cases, developing healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income. According to WHO, more than 60% of new cancer cases occur in Asia, Africa and Central and South America.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Global Radiotherapy Market Introduction Global Radiotherapy Market Dynamics Global Radiotherapy Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Radiotherapy Market, By Device Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Radiotherapy Market Forecast, By End-User, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Radiotherapy Market Forecast, By Region, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 North America Radiotherapy Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Europe Radiotherapy Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Asia-Pacific Radiotherapy Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Latin America Radiotherapy Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Middle East and Africa Radiotherapy Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Competition Landscape Research Methodology Key Assumptions and Acronyms

