Global Residential Generators market – industry analysis, share, growth, trends and forecast from 2019-2024

Residential Portable Generators are the most common kind of backup power solution. Versatile and easily moved, a portable generator can be used in multiple locations for several purposes. In an emergency, Residential Portable Generator can provide critical backup power. Just add fuel, start the engine, and run extension cords to your most essential items. During a power outage, Residential Portable Generator make sure the most important itemsâ€”lights, refrigerators and freezers, sump pumps, even space heaters and window air conditionersâ€”are up and running, minimizing any disruption to ones’ lifestyle.

Demand for residential generator has mainly been driven by improvement of life. Economic investment has large impact on research and National policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the sales volume will keep slow increasing but the market revenue scale is forecasted to be reduced because of price downturn.

The worldwide market for Residential Generators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 1990 million US$ in 2024, from 1680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Residential Generators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Generac, Briggs and Stratton, Cummins Power Systems, Honda Power, Yamaha, KOHLER, Multiquip, Techtronic Industries, Eaton, Wacker Neuson, Honeywell, Hyundai Power, Champion, Sawafuji, Scott’s, Pramac, HGI, Mi-T-M, Winco, Perkins and More….

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Portable Diesel Type

Portable Gasoline Type

Portable Other (Gas, Propane) Type

Standby Diesel Type

Standby Gasoline Type

Standby Other (Gas, Propane) Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Illumination

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Residential Generators product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Residential Generators, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Residential Generators in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Residential Generators competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Residential Generators breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Residential Generators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Residential Generators sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

