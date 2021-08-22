Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market Outlook, Sales, Revenue, Industry Players

Global Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market: Overview

A group of cancers affecting the lymphatic system is known as lymphoma. Hodgkin’s lymphoma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma are two major types of lymphoma. Hodgkin’s lymphoma includes common symptoms such as enlargement of lymph nodes that cause a lump to develop beneath the skin. Hodgkin lymphoma treatment is diagnosed most commonly in people in their late 20s or early 30s. Hodgkin’s lymphoma is less common in the middle age group; however, it also develops after 65. Hodgkin’s lymphoma grows when lymphocytes become impaired. The lymphocytes multiply and grow wildly, causing painless lumps and enlarged lymph nodes called tumors. As the impaired lymphocytes interchange normal lymphocytes, the immune system of body becomes incapable to fight and resist infections.

Global Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market: Key Segments

The global Hodgkin lymphoma Treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, end-user, and region. Based on treatment, the global Hodgkin lymphoma Treatment market can be classified into immunotherapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and others. In terms of end-user, the Hodgkin lymphoma Treatment market can be divided into hospitals, cancer treatment centers, and research institute. Moreover, Hodgkin’s lymphoma is treated with immunotherapy is the use of medicines to motivate someone’s immune system to destroy and recognize cancer cells more effectively. Immunotherapies can be used to treat some people with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Chemotherapy drugs are given either orally or injected intravenously or intramuscularly. These travel through the body at the sight of action to kill cancerous cells. Radiation therapy is classified into two basic types: internal beam radiation and external beam radiation technology. Internal radiation is directly injected into the areas affected by cancerous cells. Radiation therapy is particularly beneficial when Hodgkin lymphoma Treatment has affected a particular body part.

Geographically, the Hodgkin lymphoma Treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Hodgkin lymphoma Treatment market. According to statistics published by the American Cancer Society, in 2016, Hodgkin lymphoma Treatment affected around 5000 men and 3700 women in the U.S. Moreover, around 620 men and 430 women died due to Hodgkin lymphoma treatment. Rise in prevalence and mortality rate of Hodgkin lymphoma in the U.S. is expected to drive the Hodgkin lymphoma Treatment market in the region. Europe is the second largest market for Hodgkin lymphoma Treatment. According to statistics published by Cancer Research U.K., 2110 new cases of Hodgkin lymphoma treatment were diagnosed in the U.K. and 400 deaths occurred in 2016. This high prevalence of Hodgkin lymphoma Treatment has forced market players to develop new and cost effective treatments.

Global Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global Hodgkin lymphoma Treatment market are Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Fresenius Kabi LLC, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter International Inc., Novartis AG, Biogen, and Genentech, Inc.