In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Industry – Treatment, Outlook, Analysis, Research, Review to 2023

In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) are medical devices, reagents, and accessories used to perform tests on samples, (e.g., blood, urine, and tissue) taken from the human body to help detect infection, diagnose a medical condition, and prevent disease. The aging population and the increasing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases in developing countries, rising acceptance of molecular diagnostics in personalized medicines, change in lifestyle, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increasing number of private diagnostic centers drive the growth of the global in-vitro diagnostics market. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are considered as the biggest cause of death globally with an estimated 17.7 million deaths by CVD in 2015, representing 31% of all the global deaths as per the World Health Organization (WHO) statistics.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3897940-in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market-research-report-by

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The global in-vitro diagnostics market is expected to reach a market value of USD 1,02,555 million by 2023 from USD 64,390 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by the Americas with a 39.4% share, followed by Europe with a share of 31.32%. The market growth in the Americas is attributed to the increase in the population suffering from chronic diseases.

The global in-vitro diagnostics market has been segmented based on products and services, technology, application, end user, and region.

The global in-vitro diagnostics market, by products and services, has been segmented into reagents and kits, instruments, and data management software and services.

The global in-vitro diagnostics market, by technology, has been segmented into clinical chemistry, immunoassay/immunochemistry, molecular diagnostics, microbiology, hematology, and others.

The global in-vitro diagnostics market, by application, has been segmented into infectious diseases and non-infectious diseases.

By end user, the global in-vitro diagnostics market has been segmented into hospitals, laboratories, academic institutes, and others.

Key Players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Study Objectives

• To provide a comprehensive analysis of the in-vitro diagnostics industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry

• To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global in-vitro diagnostics market

• To estimate the market size of in-vitro diagnostics from 2015 to 2023 for different regions. Wherein, 2015 to 2016 would be the historic period, 2017 shall be the base year, and 2018 to 2023 will be the forecast period for the study

• To analyze the global in-vitro diagnostics market, on the basis of four main geographies, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa

• To compare products with respect to various players in the market

• To provide country-wise market value analysis for various segments of the in-vitro diagnostics market

• To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe, and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market

• To provide distribution chain analysis/value chain for the in-vitro diagnostics market

Target Audience

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Biotechnology Companies

• Government Research Institutes

• Academic Institutes and Universities

……..

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3897940-in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market-research-report-by

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases

4.2.2 Growing awareness of personalized medicine

4.2.3 Increasing adoption of point-of-care testing

4.2.4 Rising investments in research and development and collaborations between companies and public organizations

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Unfavorable reimbursement scenario

4.3.2 Lack of standardization and transparency

4.3.3 Information and interest gap between investors and developers

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Recent technological advancements have increased the appeal of in-vitro diagnostics

4.4.2 Developing economies provide an unserved market for in-vitro diagnostics

4.4.3 Growing significance of companion diagnostics

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Primary activities

5.2.2 Secondary Activities

6 Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Product & Services

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Reagents & Kits

6.1.2 Instruments

6.1.3 Data Management Software

7 Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Immunoassay/Immunochemistry

7.1.2 Clinical Chemistry

7.1.3 Molecular Diagnostics

7.1.4 Microbiology

7.1.5 Hematology

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3897940

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)