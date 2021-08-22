India Seed, Grain Cleaning and Grading Machine Market by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Regions, Forecast To 2027

A seed & grain cleaning and grading machine is used for cleaning and sorting the harvested grain and then grading them based on quality. The operation of such a device differs based on the width, thickness, and length of the grain, as well as, the differences in the aerodynamic properties, surface condition, shape, and the specific weight. The grain is sorted for thickness on screens with elongated holes whereas they’re sorted for width through screens with round holes.

According to a report published by Market Research Future, the India seed & grain cleaning and grading machine market is expected to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2016-2027. The India seed & grain cleaning and grading machine market is projected to witness rapid growth due to factors such as farm mechanization and agricultural economy. Further, increased agricultural production is also prognosticated to drive the India seed & grain cleaning and grading machine market. Growth in the agricultural sector is deemed to directly influence the India seed & grain cleaning and grading machine market positively. Also, government initiatives to push agricultural production through the introduction of various subsidies and policies are predicted to showcase a positive impact on the market. Moreover, an increase in mechanization in the Indian agricultural sector is also estimated to boost rapid market growth for India seed & grain cleaning and grading machine.

Increasing adoption of investments in the agricultural sector in India is expected to boost the seed & grain cleaning and grading machine market. Since India is an agricultural economy, the majority of India’s income is produced by the agricultural sector. Hence, a rise in the level of productivity in the sector is predicted to boost the seed & grain cleaning and grading machine market further.

However, a relative lack of awareness towards the use of advanced farm equipment could pose as a major restraint on the India seed & grain cleaning and grading machine market. There is a rising need for widespread awareness towards modern agricultural methods for better efficiency and effective operations, complimenting the need for adoption of seed & grain cleaning and grading machine in India.

Segmentation

The India seed & grain cleaning and grading machine market is segmented by process and capacity. By process, the market is segmented into cleaning and grading. By capacity, the market has been segmented into 1 to 25 tons, 25 to 50 tons, and more than 50 tons.

Regional Analysis

The India seed & grain cleaning and grading machine market has been geographically segmented into North India, South India, West India, and East India. North India is expected to dominate the seed & grain cleaning and grading machine market by boasting a share of almost 34% and is estimated to register a 2.72% CAGR during the forecast period of 2016- 2027. Regions with a flourishing agricultural sector in places such as Punjab and Haryana are estimated to contribute significantly to North India. Further, South India is deemed to hold the second largest market share with 24.98% share.

Key Players

The India seed & grain cleaning and grading machine market boasts a number of significant players which include Agrosaw (India), Fabcon Machine Pvt. Ltd. (India), ANG Enterprise (India), Ganga Agro Food Industries (India), Goldin India Equipment Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Rajkumar Agro Engineers Pvt.Ltd. (India).

