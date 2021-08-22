India Stationary Market 2018 Identifying the Size, Growth, Major Segments & Leading Players in the Industry

India Stationary Market Outlook gives a comprehensive analysis on the stationary market of India. Since last few years, India is experiencing a major growth in the stationary products sales. The continuous improvement of literacy rates, the enhancement of consumers’ healthy lifestyle, fashion consciousness, consideration of personal grooming and extended lifespan, plus improvements in conditions and distribution channel development in rural areas, has all created opportunities for expansion of the stationary market.

India stationary market is calculated to grow with a CAGR of more than 8% in value terms during review period starting from 2011-12 to 2016-17. The total market of stationary is made from paper stationary and non-paper stationary products. Paper stationary includes the products for school, college, offices and other personal use. Non-paper category divides in the segment like writing instruments, office products, colours and other adhesive & technical instruments. Among both category papers stationary market has the largest share of overall stationary market in year 2016-17.

The stationary market is further segmented into tier 1,2,3,4 cities. Among them tier 2 cities have the largest market share, because the number of city is more than tier 1 and educational level of tier 2 cities is higher than tier 3 and 4. As considering distribution channel the market divided into offline and online market. And undoubtedly, the offline channel of selling and distribution for stationary market has dominating share. But it is to be expected that online selling will grow in near future, thus the market share of offline will affected.

Developing economy, rising disposable income of individuals, growing awareness of importance of education and much more reasons are there to spend more on stationary products. Further, increasing number of schools, colleges and offices also indicate the more consumption of stationary products. In addition, increase in population of country show the huge potential for market growth of stationary market.

Major companies that operate into the stationary market in India :

ITC Limited, Doms Industries Private Limited, BIC Cello (India) Private Limited, Kokuyo Camlin Limited, Hindustan Pencils Private Limited, The West Coast Paper Mills Limited, Navneet Education Limited, Flair (India) Private Limited, Sundaram Multi Pap Limited, J K Paper Limited, Linc Pens & Plastic Limited.

