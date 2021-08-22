Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market 2019 Development Trend, Segmentation and Industry Forecasts to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Factory automation standardizes industrial processes and ensures consistent, superior-quality results; thus, it has high demand in industries for reliable, qualitative manufacturing.
Moreover, it fulfils the demand of mass production in industries owing to its features such as minimal human intervention, improved quality, and lesser labor expenses, which culminate in minimum overall operational cost. The demand for factory automation has an additional boost due to the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 trend and IoT enabled smart technologies. However, the growth of factory automation is hindered due to high investment, limited availability of professionals, and inadequate awareness about security.
The global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Industrial Controls and Factory Automation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
Emerson
GE
Honeywell
Mitsubishi
Omron
Rockwell
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Yokogawa Electric
Kuka
Keyence
Fanuc
Bosch Rexroth
Fuji Electric
Endress+Hauser
Hitachi
Segment by Type
By control systems
Distributed Control System (DCS)
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)
Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
Safety Instrumented System (SIS)
Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
Human Machine Interface (HMI)
By components
Sensors
Controllers
Switches & Relays
Industrial Robots
Drives
Others
Segment by Application
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Big Data Analytics
Industrial Cyber Security
Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR)
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
Condition Monitoring
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Key Stakeholders
Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Manufacturers
Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
