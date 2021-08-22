Infrared Spectroscopy Devices Market Outlook 2019 Key Futuristic Trends, Industry Insights and Forecast During 2019-2023

Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy technique is used to obtain information about atoms and molecules that are too small to see using electromagnetic radiation. Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the Global Infrared Spectroscopy Devices Market will reach approximately 1821 MN USD, registering approximately 7.2% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023).

Global Infrared Spectroscopy Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are:

PerkinElmer

Jasco

Shimadzu

Bruker Corp.

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Princeton Instruments

Sartorius AG

Global Infrared Spectroscopy Devices Market – Segments

MRFR segments the Global Infrared Spectroscopy Devices Market by spectrum sensitivity, technology, product, and end-users.

Based on the spectrum sensitivity, the infrared spectroscopy devices market can be segmented into comprises near-infrared (NIR), mid-infrared (Mid IR), and far-infrared (Far IR). Mid IR can play a pivotal role in taking the market forward.

Technology-wise, the infrared spectroscopy devices market includes dispersive infrared spectroscopy and Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy.

Product-based segmentation of the infrared spectroscopy devices market can be segmented into bench top, portable, and hyphenated. Portable devices are getting significant market traction.

Based on the end-user, the infrared spectroscopy devices market comprises hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical industry, and research laboratories. Pharmaceutical industry segment can register significant market growth during the forecast period.

Global Infrared Spectroscopy Devices Market – Overview

Infrared Spectroscopy Devices have widespread association in verticals that includes forensic science, chemical industry, healthcare, pharmaceutical, paint, polymer, electronics, food, energy, and biotechnology among many. The technology plays a significant role in testing quality and maintaining raw material standard. Imposition of strict government regulations to maintain purity standard and safety has influenced industries in adopting such advanced technology.

IR spectroscopy is also an analytical technique has been of great significance to scientific researchers in many fields such as medical, protein characterization, nanoscale semiconductor analysis, and space exploration among several others. Infrared spectroscopy devices are proving indispensable in numerous industries such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, chemical etc. for quality control and raw material testing. As a result, the market for infrared spectroscopy devices is growing exponentially.

With advancing technologies, the response time are also going down substantially owing to which the market can witness substantial growth. The products are becoming portable and the size of these machines are getting miniaturized owing to which its industrial percolation is increasing. In addition, its association with other products such as high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC) is bearing fruits for many verticals owing to which the infrared spectroscopy devices market can expect robust growth during the forecast period.

Global Infrared Spectroscopy Devices Market – Regional Analysis

Globally America is the largest market for infrared spectroscopy devices. Rapid development and uptake of technology and large research industry in the U.S. are the two most important factors for the dominance of America. Europe is the second-largest market for infrared spectroscopy devices. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in infrared spectroscopy devices market due to growing research and development expenditure and fast-growing industrial economy.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

In 2018, Agilent launched 8700 LDIR that included a new type of chemical imaging that introduces greater clarity and speed to serve pharmaceutical, biomedical, food, and materials science. Its accuracy level also quite awe-inspiring.

November 09, 2018 – A team of researchers at the Imperial College London published their study of a wireless device that they have developed. The device can detect early problems after a patient undergoes breast reconstruction surgery. The device uses a non-invasive imaging technique called near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) to measure the oxygen saturation levels and captures and transmits encrypted data to maintain security and privacy.

