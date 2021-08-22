Mens Underwear Market 2024 Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Dynamics, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Men’s Underwear market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
According to this study, over the next five years the Men’s Underwear market will register a 5.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14200 million by 2024, from US$ 10800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Men’s Underwear business, shared in Chapter 3.
Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following Asai-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22.33%. With huge population base, developing regions like Asia Pacific will also enjoy a faster growth rate in the forecast period.
Undergarments are items of clothing worn beneath outer clothes, usually in direct contact with the skin, although they may comprise more than a single layer. They serve to keep outer garments from being soiled or damaged by bodily excretions, to lessen the friction of outerwear against the skin, to shape the body, and to provide concealment or support for parts of it.
Growing disposable income, preference for branded underwear that offers better fit and comfort are major factors fuelling demand for premium underwear, thereby driving the growth of the men’s underwear market.
Based on the product type, the boxer segment held dominant position in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. A number of manufacturers are launching new products in the boxer segment in order to strengthen their position in the men’s underwear market.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Fruit of the Loom
Hanesbrands
PVH
Fast Retailing
Jockey International
American Eagle
ThreeGun
Septwolves
Gunze
Aimer
Calida
Cosmo-lady
Iconix
Nanjiren
HUGO BOSS
Wacoal
Triumph
Dolce&Gabbana
Pierre Cardin
Huijie
Tommy John
Duluth Trading
2(X)IST
GUJIN
Mundo Unico
Byford
Saxx
MeUndies
Stonemen Underwear
PSD Underwear
This study considers the Men’s Underwear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Briefs
Trunk
Boxers
Thongs
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Specialty Stores
Supermarket
E-commerce
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Men’s Underwear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Men’s Underwear market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Men’s Underwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Men’s Underwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Men’s Underwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
