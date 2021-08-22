Motor Soft Starter Market Size will reach US$ 1370 million by 2024: Solcon, Omron, AuCom

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on Motor Soft Starter Market, This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Motor Soft Starter market by product type, application, key manufacturers (Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, Rockwell, Emerson, Eaton, GE, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Danfoss, Solcon, Omron, AuCom, WEG, RENLE, Hpan, Aotuo, Emotron (CG), Benshaw, Carlo Gavazzi, CHZIRI, CHINT, Delixi, Westpow, Motortronics, Andeli, CNYH, Jiukang) and key regions and countries. Motor soft starter is a device used with AC electrical motors to temporarily reduce the load and torque in the power train and electric current surge of the motor during start-up.

Recent years, the sales of Motor Soft Starter industry are largely affected by the world economy. To the technology, the China market has a certain development space, but the popular Inverter in China made Motor Soft Starter market suffers greater pressure.

About the price, the High-end automation products is expensive than the most commonly used products; the price of product from different manufacturers is very different, Europe and US’s product is expensive than Japan and China. Usually, EU and US’s product price is several times than domestic product.

According to this study, over the next five years the Motor Soft Starter market will register a 1.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market Size will reach US$ 1370 million by 2024, from US$ 1220 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Motor Soft Starter business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Motor Soft Starter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Low Voltage Motor Soft Starter

Medium to High Voltage Motor Soft Starter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Power Generation

Mining

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, Rockwell, Emerson, Eaton, GE, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Danfoss, Solcon, Omron, AuCom, WEG, RENLE, Hpan, Aotuo, Emotron (CG), Benshaw, Carlo Gavazzi, CHZIRI, CHINT, Delixi, Westpow, Motortronics, Andeli, CNYH, Jiukang

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives



To study and analyze the global Motor Soft Starter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Motor Soft Starter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Motor Soft Starter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Motor Soft Starter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Motor Soft Starter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

