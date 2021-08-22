Multi-family/ HOA Property Management Software Market Size will reach US$ 1200 million by 2024: RealPage, Entrata, MRI Software

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on Multi-family/ HOA Property Management Software Market, This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market by product type, application, key companies (Yardi Systems, RealPage, Entrata, MRI Software, CoreLogic, AppFolio, Chetu, Syswin Soft, Property Boulevard, Buildium, Rockend, Console Group, PropertyBoss Solutions, Infor, ResMan) and key regions. Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants. Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software is the Property Management Software used in Multi-family and HOA (Homeowners Associations) field.

On the basis of type, the Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software market is segmented into On-Premise Type and Cloud-Based Type. The Cloud-Based PMS segment is expected to grow faster in the future.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.

According to this study, over the next five years the Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market will register a 7.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1200 million by 2024, from US$ 800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-Premise Type

Cloud-Based Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Rental Properties

Homeowners Associations

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Yardi Systems, RealPage, Entrata, MRI Software, CoreLogic, AppFolio, Chetu, Syswin Soft, Property Boulevard, Buildium, Rockend, Console Group, PropertyBoss Solutions, Infor, ResMan

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

To study and analyze the global Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

