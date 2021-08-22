Off to University in the UK-2019 By Key Players: Home Bargains, John Lewis, Next, Wilko, Amazon, IKEA, Topshop, The Range, Blackwell’s, Debenhams, Poundland

“Off to University in the UK — 2018” report forms part of the Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive overview of the major retail occasion of students starting and returning back to university, analysing the market, the major players, the main trends and consumer attitudes.

Scope:

– The rise in average spend negates the impact of fewer students going to university. Though fewer students going to university dampened demand for off to university products, this was offset by increasing average spend across most off to university categories.

— International students present an opportunity for retailers. The number of EU and non-EU students accepted to study at university in the UK rose in 2018, giving retailers access an opportunity to win new customers.

— The discounters and supermarkets are increasing their share of off to university spend. As students’ budgets are becoming more stretched, value for money and low prices continue to be the most important factors for off to university shoppers.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2385605

Key Players:

Home Bargains

John Lewis

Next

Wilko

Amazon

IKEA

Topshop

The Range

Blackwell’s

Debenhams

Poundland

Argos

Primark

Tesco

Dunelm

Asda

B&M

Lidl

Sainsbury’s

Boots

Superdrug

Body Care

The Body Shop

GAME

Dixons Carphone

Apple

New Look

H&M

TK Maxx

JD Sports

River Island

ASOS

Zara

Sports Direct

Ted Baker

WH Smith

The Works

Waterstones

Staples/Office Outlet

Morrisons

AO.com

iTunes/iBook/App Store

Reasons to buy:

– Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which off to university categories are shopped the most by consumers and to ensure that product offerings are catering to the needs and wants of customers.

— Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as convenience, value for money and delivery options in order to maximise sales potential.

— Use our in-depth analysis to understand which retailers are leading in certain off to university categories.

— Use our average spend data to understand how much consumers are prepared to pay in each off to university category.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2385605

Key Points from TOC:

THE KEY FINDINGS

The Key Findings

Rise in average spend negates the impact of fewer students going to university

International students present an opportunity for retailers

Discounters and supermarkets are increasing their share of off to university spend

Trend insight — stores

Trend insight — online

Trend insight — social media — Instagram

Trend insight — social media — Facebook

Trend insight — social media — Twitter

CONSUMER ATTITUDES

Key findings

Who off to university items were bought for

Promotions and offers

Off to university spending

Off to university statements

Net agreement by shopper type

Off to university statements about buying food

Retailer selection

Retailer ratings — grocers

Retailer ratings — non-food retailers

OFF TO UNIVERSITY

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Channel usage conversion rates

Device usage

Fulfilment

Buying dynamics

METHODOLOGY

Technical details: consumer survey work

Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/off-to-university-in-the-uk-2018

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]