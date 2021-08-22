Oilfield Chemicals 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2024

Description:-

Oilfield chemicals refers to a series of chemicals used in the process of petroleum and gas drilling, mining and transportation, water treatment and enhanced oil recovery. The applications of oilfield chemicals in oilfield include drilling fluids, cementing, completion, stimulation, production and EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals), delivery, etc.

Scope of the Report:

North America is the world’s largest oilfield chemicals consumption area. In Europe and North America, the main application of polyacrylamide is the water treatment industry. However, polyacrylamide in oilfield is less in foreign, because of the special geological conditions in China, Daqing Oilfield and Shengli Oilfield are still using extensive of polymer in flooding technology. China is one of the countries with the highest crude oil production costs in the world. Despite this, China has had to continue mining domestic crude oil due to the huge market demand. At present, the production capacity of polyacrylamide in China has exceeded 1.2 million tons. Most of the polyacrylamide is used in the oil field industry.

The global oil field chemical industry is dominated by large corporations, and these corporations are becoming larger through acquisitions, allowing themselves to offer a wider range of oil field services such as exploration, drilling, design, and engineering. In the past few years, there have been five major acquisitions and mergers in this industry. Lower oil prices have a side effect to this industry. Big companies maintain good performance through acquisitions and mergers. In 2017, Dow, DuPont complete planned merger to form Dow DuPont. Baker Hughes, a GE company announced that the transaction combining GE’s oil and gas business with Baker Hughes is complete. In 2014, Lubrizol Corporation announced that it has completed the acquisition in the United States and Canada of Weatherford International’s global oilfield chemicals business. In 2012, Ecolab announced its intention to acquire Permian MudService, Inc., the parent company of Champion Technologies, and integrate the business with its Energy Services division.The sale closed on April 10, 2013, at which time the businesses merged and announced its new Nalco Champion brand. In 2013, Solvay acquired Chemlogics.

The worldwide market for Oilfield Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 3550 million US$ in 2024, from 2790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Oilfield Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SNF

CNPC

BASF

Nalco Champion

Baker Hughes

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Kemira

Clariant

Lubrizol

Dow

Chevron Phillips

Innospec

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Alkyl Phenols and Ethoxylated Aps

Glutaraldehyde-base Biocides

Polyacrylamide

Pour Point Depressants

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas

Shale Gas

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Oilfield Chemicals product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Oilfield Chemicals, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Oilfield Chemicals in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Oilfield Chemicals competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Oilfield Chemicals breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Oilfield Chemicals Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Alkyl Phenols and Ethoxylated Aps

1.2.2 Glutaraldehyde-base Biocides

1.2.3 Polyacrylamide

1.2.4 Pour Point Depressants

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oil and Gas

1.3.2 Shale Gas

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SNF

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Oilfield Chemicals Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 SNF Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 CNPC

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Oilfield Chemicals Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CNPC Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 BASF

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Oilfield Chemicals Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 BASF Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Nalco Champion

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Oilfield Chemicals Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Nalco Champion Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Baker Hughes

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Oilfield Chemicals Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Baker Hughes Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Schlumberger

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Oilfield Chemicals Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

