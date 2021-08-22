Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market Competitors, Size, Status, Application and Outlook 2019-2025

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market, This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Optical Fiber Patch Cord market by product type, application, key companies (Phoenix Contact, Networx, Black Box, Corning, Megladon, 3M, Panduit, CommScope, Nexans, SHKE Communication, LongXing, Pheenet, Shenzhen Necero, Shenzhen Lightwit, OPTICKING, Shenzhen DYS, Shenzhen Hengtongda) and key regions.

This report studies the Optical Fiber Patch Cord market, also known as fiber optic patch cable or fiber jumper, it is an Optical Fiber Patch Cord is a fiber optic cable capped at either end with connectors that allow it to be rapidly and conveniently connected to CATV, an optical switch or other telecommunication equipment. Its thick layer of protection is used to connect the optical transmitter, receiver, and the terminal box. This is known as “interconnect-style cabling”.

Rapid adoption of optical fibers across various industries such as data centers is the major factor that drives the growth of the optical fiber patch cord market.

The number of data centers is increasing globally due to technological advances. Cloud computing has become an effective way to access data worldwide. Further, the use of compact devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart wearable devices is flourishing rapidly. Data centers provide high-performance computing across multiple industry verticals and, therefore, help foster more technological innovations.

In addition, rapid digitization and increase in demand for bandwidth expansion fuel the market growth. However, high initial cost of installment restrains the market growth. Enhanced reliability of optic patch cord and increase in use of internet are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Optical Fiber Patch Cord market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2330 million by 2024, from US$ 1830 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Optical Fiber Patch Cord business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Optical Fiber Patch Cord value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Single-mode Fiber Optical Patch Cord

Multimode Fiber Optical Patch Cord

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Optical Data Network

Telecommunication

Military & Aerospace

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Phoenix Contact, Networx, Black Box, Corning, Megladon, 3M, Panduit, CommScope, Nexans, SHKE Communication, LongXing, Pheenet, Shenzhen Necero, Shenzhen Lightwit, OPTICKING, Shenzhen DYS, Shenzhen Hengtongda

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives



To study and analyze the global Optical Fiber Patch Cord market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Optical Fiber Patch Cord market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Optical Fiber Patch Cord players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Optical Fiber Patch Cord with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Optical Fiber Patch Cord submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

