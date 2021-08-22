Organic and Natural Tampons Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.67% during the forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Organic and Natural Tampons Market anticipated to have held a market value of USD 590.6 million in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.67% during the forecast period. Tampons are made up of rayon, or a blend of rayon and cotton, and it acts as a blood soaking cotton plug. It is used to manage menstrual flow and also it provides more comfort and physical freedom as compared to other menstrual hygiene products. Tampons are popular in youth population because it helps women to conduct their day to day activities without any difficulty.

Increasing demand for tampons by working women, the rising prevalence of urinary tract infections, and increasing awareness about menstrual hygiene are expected to drive the growth of market. According to the National Women’s Health Network about 7 million tampons were used annually in US. Similarly, according to the white paper source 2016, personal care sales revealed that within the US, the sale of organic and natural feminine care products was about USD 985 million. On other hand, increase the risk for Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) and availability of alternative products can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.

Free Sample Copy Available Here @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7232

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global organic and natural tampons market owing to the presence of well-established players, increasing demand for tampons by working women, and the rising prevalence of urinary tract infections. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global organic and natural tampons market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increasing awareness about menstrual hygiene. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to account for the least market share in the global organic and natural tampons market.

Segmentation

The global organic and natural tampons market has been segmented into type, size, and odour type.

Based on type, organic and natural tampons market is segmented into cardboard applicator, plastic applicator, digital tampon, and others.

Based on size, organic and natural tampons market is segmented into junior tampons, regular tampons, super tampons, and super-plus tampons. The regular tampons segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Based on odour type, organic and natural tampons market is segmented into fragrance based and non-fragrance based. The non-fragrance based segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the global market in 2017.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global organic and natural tampons market are Procter & Gamble (US), Bodywise (UK), ALYK (US), BON (New Zealand), Seventh Generation (US), The Honest Company (US), Maxim Hygiene (US), TOM Organic (Australia), and NutraMarks (US).



Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/organic-and-natural-tampons-market-7232

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]