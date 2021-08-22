Parachutes 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Round parachutes were the most preferred type during the study period. This large share could be accounted to their growing application in the ejection seats, aircraft recovery systems, parasailing, and emergency landing system for small aircraft, among others.

The major players are Airborne Systems, Zodiac Aerospace, Avic, BRS Aerospace, Fujikura Parachute, Performance Designs, VITAL Parachute, Mills Manufacturing, Vertical do Ponto, Complete Parachute, Autoflug, FXC Corporation, Butler Parachute, NZ Aerosports, National Parachute, Parachute Systems, Parachute Laboratories, Spekon, Magam Safety, Antares IAC and etc.

The worldwide market for Parachutes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 1200 million US$ in 2024, from 890 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Parachutes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Airborne Systems

Zodiac Aerospace

Avic Hongguang Airborne Equipment

BRS Aerospace

Fujikura Parachute

Performance Designs

VITAL Parachute

Mills Manufacturing

Vertical do Ponto

Complete Parachute

Autoflug

FXC Corporation

Butler Parachute Systems

NZ Aerosports

National Parachute

Parachute Systems

Parachute Laboratories

Spekon

Magam Safety

Antares IAC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Round Parachutes

Ram-air Parachutes

Annular Parachutes

Ribbon and Ring Parachutes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

Civil

