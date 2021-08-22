Payments Landscape Market in Germany: Opportunities and Risks to 2022 By Foremost Players Like DSGV, BVR, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, ING Bank, Landesbank Berlin, girocard, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diners Club, Ingenico Payment Services, BS PAYONE, Concardis, Atos Worldline

GlobalData’s “Payments Landscape in Germany: Opportunities and Risks to 2022”, report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the German cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2014–18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the German cards and payments industry, including —

— Current and forecast values for each market in the German cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

— Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

— E-commerce market analysis.

— Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the German cards and payments industry.

— Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2385555

Scope:

– International payment service providers are entering the German market in order to capitalize on the growing popularity of alternative payments. Google Pay was launched in Germany in June 2018 in partnership with Wirecard, Comdirect, Commerzbank, and N26, with the likes of Revolut and LBBW also expected to support Google Pay. The solution allows in-store, online, and in-app payments. Meanwhile Apple Pay and Samsung Pay are expected to launch in the country in the near future. And in October 2018, Wirecard partnered with Germany’s EHI Retail Institute to form a new consortium, EHI Mobile Payment Initiative, which is focused on advancing mobile payments. The initiative will focus on both retailers and consumers across the country. Other members include Visa, Mastercard, Google, Payback, and GS1 Germany. Members will exchange their expertise to help the retail industry address the growing demand for these payment solutions.

— To increase uptake of contactless payments, in March 2018 commercial network operator Card4Vend collaborated with acquiring partner SIX Payment Services to install Germany’s first unattended contactless-only readers for girocard in Berlin. Both companies are planning to install additional readers in and around the German Banking Industry Committee’s pilot region, Kassel, and at other locations. In March 2017, retail chains Aldi Nord, Aldi Süd, and REWE Group enabled their contactless payment systems to accept girocards.

— The German merchant acquiring market is witnessing a host of mergers and acquisitions. In May 2018, French payment technology provider Ingenico Group started exclusive negotiations for the merger of German payments firm BS PAYONE with Ingenico retail assets in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The combined entity would be 52% owned by Ingenico Group. Existing shareholders of BS PAYONE would continue to hold the remaining 48% stake. In July 2018, both companies signed a partnership deal. This comes after B+S Card Service and German tech company PAYONE merged to form BS PAYONE in August 2017.

Reasons to buy:

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the German cards and payments industry and each market within it.

— Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the German cards and payments industry.

— Assess the competitive dynamics in the German cards and payments industry.

— Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Germany.

— Gain insights into key regulations governing the German cards and payments industry.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2385555

Key Players:

DSGV

BVR

Deutsche Bank

Commerzbank

ING Bank

Landesbank Berlin

girocard

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Diners Club

Ingenico Payment Services

BS PAYONE

Concardis

Atos Worldline

Elavon

DZ Bank

Wirecard

boon

Giropay

ELV

Key Points from TOC:

Market Overview

Executive Summary

Card-based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

E-commerce Payments

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/payments-landscape-in-germany-opportunities-and-risks-to-2022

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]